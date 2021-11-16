Hannah Berner: Celebrity Astrology Investigation

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Aries poet and philosopher Friedrich Hölderlin (1770–1843) had many ups and downs. He was one of Germany's greatest poets and philosophers, but he also endured more emotional distress than most people. His biographer wrote, "Sometimes this genius goes dark and sinks down into the bitter well of his heart, but mostly his apocalyptic star glitters wondrously." You may have been flirting with a milder version of a "bitter well of the heart," Aries. But I foresee that you will soon return to a phase when your star glitters wondrously — and without the "apocalyptic" tinge that Hölderlin harbored.

