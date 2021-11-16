ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hannah Berner: Celebrity Astrology Investigation

FOX Carolina
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAliza Kelly, a trusted celebrity astrologer, reads the birth chart...

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Michelle Young Spills Her Secrets to Having a ‘Beautiful Relationship’ After Feeling Ignored by Her ‘Bachelorette’ Suitors

Knowing what she wants! After calling out her suitors for ignoring her during a group date, Michelle Young shared her simple tips for having a successful relationship. “Vulnerability is the not-so-secret password to a beautiful relationship,” the Minnesota native, 28, tweeted during the Tuesday, November 9, episode of the Bachelorette.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Tina Yothers Played Jennifer on "Family Ties." See Her Now at 48.

Anyone who watched Family Ties during its seven-season run in the 1980s will remember the four kids of the Keaton family. Young Republican brother Alex was played by Michael J. Fox. Fashion-loving teen Mallory was portrayed by Justine Bateman. The role of youngest sibling Andy—a new addition in season 3—went to Brian Bonsall. And then there was sister Jennifer, who loved sports and who actually shared her parents' liberal political opinions, unlike her siblings. Jennifer was played by Tina Yothers, who started Family Ties as a nine-year-old and is now 48.
TV SERIES
bravotv.com

Do Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula Keep in Touch with Hannah Berner?

For three seasons, Hannah Berner shared her life and friendships with fans on Summer House. Earlier this year, she confirmed her exit from the show to take her comedy tour on the road, and she also has a wedding to Des Bishop on deck. When Winter House newlyweds Kyle Cooke...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astrologer
Life and Style Weekly

Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston Confirms Romance With John Hersey After Blake Moynes Split

New boyfriend! Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston confirmed that she’s dating former contestant John Hersey following her split from ex-fiancé Blake Moynes. Katie, 30, revealed the news after doing a “12 Days of Messy” on her Instagram Story, where she attributed contestants from her season to a track from Taylor Swift’s Red album amid the re-release. Us Weekly was the first to report the news.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Adele Reveals Very Special Audience Member At LA Concert: 'Never Been So Nervous'

Adele has revealed the most important guest at her top secret, star-studded Los Angeles concert last month: her 9-year-old son Angelo. “It was also the first time my son saw me perform and I’ve never been so nervous in my life!!” the British singer tweeted Sunday, hours before the concert special and sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, “Adele: One Night Only,” was set to air on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Astrology
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MetroTimes

Free Will Astrology (Nov. 17-23)

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Aries poet and philosopher Friedrich Hölderlin (1770–1843) had many ups and downs. He was one of Germany's greatest poets and philosophers, but he also endured more emotional distress than most people. His biographer wrote, "Sometimes this genius goes dark and sinks down into the bitter well of his heart, but mostly his apocalyptic star glitters wondrously." You may have been flirting with a milder version of a "bitter well of the heart," Aries. But I foresee that you will soon return to a phase when your star glitters wondrously — and without the "apocalyptic" tinge that Hölderlin harbored.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

The Bachelorette Fully Spoiled A Major Elimination In Its New Promo

The newest promo for Season 18 of The Bachelorette just revealed a huge spoiler, one that could have a major impact on the whole Bachelor franchise. The promo clip shows Michelle Young eliminating Clayton Echard from The Bachelorette in a super emotional moment. And it’s kind of a big deal.
TV SHOWS
NYLON

A Deep Dive Into Princess Diana’s Astrology

The People’s Princess and a Sagittarius rising. 24 years after her tragic passing, Princess Diana is enjoying an unprecedented resurgence. There’s Diana: The Musical enduring a hailstorm of pans on Broadway and on Netflix; Emma Corrin and Elizabeth Debicki claiming the role on The Crown; and Kristen Stewart going all the way in Pablo Larraín’s new film Spencer. Why is Lady Di resonating now?
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
editorials24.com

Jennifer Garner wears diamond ring, sparks engagement rumors

She’s 13 going on 30 karat. “Elektra” star Jennifer Garner gave an electrifying jolt to rumors that’s she gotten engaged to boyfriend John Miller, when she flashed a glimpse of a huge diamond ring while chatting on an Instagram Live show Tuesday. The 49-year-old Hollywood star showed off the bling...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Machine Gun Kelly 'plans to propose' to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is "planning to propose" to Megan Fox. The 31-year-old rapper started dating the Hollywood actress last year, and he's now thinking about popping the big question. A source explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy