The tangled history of hip-hop and boxing

“Even you yourself predicted that last night in Vegas,” raps Treach of Naughty By Nature on the Tupac Shakur tribute song “Mourn You Till I Join You.” The night Treach is referring to, of course, is Sept. 7, 1996, the night of the Mike Tyson vs. Bruce Seldon fight at the...
On this day in 1999, legendary super-producer Dr. Dre put out Chronic 2001, his last album before a 16-year hiatus. Containing some of the most known tracks in rap, Chronic 2001 has been extremely successful over the years. As of July 2013, the album has been certified septuple platinum, selling 7,664,000 copies in the United States alone and with the recent success of the film Straight Outta Compton, one can only imagine the increase in its sales that is to come. Dr. Dre is an artist known for the breaks he takes between albums. Chronic 2001, the follow-up to The Chronic, came seven years after its predecessor and although it may have been an excruciating period of time to wait, each project he’s delivered has been more than worth the time spent wondering what it would consist of.
Talent tends to bring people together, if the stars align just right. A rapper who's already established themselves with their own record label—not the one they signed to themselves—is usually able to see the potential in a peer while also having the selflessness to help elevate them. It's a trait that isn't common but pays dividends. This is especially true within hip-hop, an art form that has always been community-based, and came to fruition from believing in the skills of the person next to you. Throughout rap's history, rappers have discovered other rappers and showed them the ropes, leading to success for both parties. Highlighting artists from past and present, here, XXL shines a light on some of the most impactful moments when a rapper put another rapper on, and gave them a chance that would change their life.
On this date in 1992, Bun B and Pimp C put out their first studio release Too Hard To Swallow and began their extremely successful career as Underground Kingz. With UGK (short for Underground Kingz) being one of the first rap groups to come out of Texas to be regarded nationally, it’s easy to see how important it is to the South. At this time in the early 90s, there wasn’t much coming from anywhere other than New York or California. The only southern rappers that had hits were fellow Texas natives Geto Boys and Miami-based rappers 2 Live Crew. When this album dropped, it opened up a door for a whole new wave of southern rap to emerge.
On this day in Hip-Hop history, Brooklyn’s own Jay-Z released he would-be retirement album The Black Album. Although there was virtually no pause between The Black Album and new Jay-Z music (collaboration albums with both R. Kelly and Linkin Park were released the following year), this album is easily the greatest retirement project of all time.
When Shea Serrano was 17, his father bought him his first car. Freshly minted with a tax return check, Shea and his dad found a small, "kind of sketchy" dealership around their hometown of San Antonio, Texas. "I was like, 'Dad, can I get this one?' Serrano recalls to WPR's...
The holiday season begins in Portland at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, with a single live performance of The Hip Hop Nutcracker at Keller Auditorium, featuring one of the founding fathers of hip hop, Kurtis Blow as the Emcee and host. Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, this Nutcracker is based in New York City. The story begins on New Year’s Eve in 1980 and follows Maria-Clara on her adventures with The Nutcracker Prince. It features Tchaikovsky’s music, a dozen all-star hip hop and contemporary dancers, a DJ, and a violinist, with visual effects that transform the stage into a vibrant city.
All it took was a dare from Hot 97’s Ebro Darden and Peter Rosenberg to put the wheels in motion. “I heard that they were talking about Jewish rappers and how none of them had done a Hanukkah song. When they got to my name, Ebro and Peter went in on me, because they know I am a proud Jewish kid from Far Rockaway, so I had to get to work,” said M.C. Serch.
On this day in 1991, one of Hip-Hop’s brightest stars, Tupac Shakur, released his first studio album 2Pacalypse Now. Although it didn’t take the Billboard charts by storm upon its original release, it was the first of many albums that hold a place in the hearts of almost all fans of Hip-Hop across the world.
Independent artist Grace The Martyr is making waves in Atlanta as a storytelling rapper that delivers real substance in a new-school era of hip-hop. Having started writing poetry at the age of nine, Grace The Martyr is a true wordsmith. In his latest project, “.38 Special,” the rapper seemingly effortlessly weaves his life experiences into his bars.
Halle Berry has crowned Cardi B the "Queen of Hip Hop." The legendary actor, who is working with Cardi on the soundtrack to her new film, Bruised, praised the Bronx rapper, over the weekend. While hosting a premiere for the new film on Saturday, Berry remarked: "I reached out to...
On this day in 1992, gangsta rapper turned actor/filmmaker Ice Cube released his most successful solo album The Predator. Released months after the 1992 Los Angeles riots, this album follows the same tone that existed in Ice Cube’s music from his solo beginning; Black power against any form of oppression. Although the album was very graphic, it still had a great reception among the commercial audience, debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart (despite his blatant diss of the Billboard editor on the album’s title track) and selling 193,000 copies in its first week.
LOS ANGELES — The music of N.W.A represents the youth of Darryl Carter. His goal is to explain what the group meant in the late '80s to a new generation of students. It's the second semester that he's taught the history of hip-hop to the kids at Crespi Carmelite High School in Encino. He pitched the idea to the school last year.
The hip-hop community is deeply mourning the death of Young Dolph. On Wednesday (Nov. 17), Young Dolph was shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis. He was 36 years old. Dolph, born Adolph Robert Thorton Jr., was shot while inside Makeda's Homemade Cookies, located at 2370 Airways Blvd. in Memphis, reported Fox13. The owner, Maurice Hill, told the news outlet that his employees said the Paper Route Empire CEO had come into the store to purchase cookies when someone drove up, shot and killed the rapper.
On this day in 2010, famed producer Kanye West released his fifth full length studio album entitled My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy on the Def Jam Recordings/Roc-A-Fella imprint. West delivered the album of the decade in 2010. From its composition, multiple album covers, a short film, ballerinas, the infamous red...
“Music’s biggest night” will take place on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, live from the soon-to-be renamed Staples Center in Los Angeles. CBS will broadcast the ceremony at 8 pm ET and it will be available to stream live on Paramount+. Check out the nominees below (we’ll updating the nominations as...
Making history can often inspire people to make a change. Jay-Z and LL Cool J’s recent inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are both historic examples of hip-hop’s expansive cultural reach, and reminders of why hip-hop needs a functioning hall of fame of its own. The Rock...
Seventeen years ago today, the Hip-Hop community lost one of its most eccentric, yet essential personalities that the game has ever known. Russell Jones, better known to the world as Ol’ Dirty Bastard, passed away just two days shy of his 36th birthday. Ironically, Dirty took us through his 36th...
On NCIS: LA, James Todd Smith, known professionally as LL Cool J, takes on criminals as special agent Sam Hanna, but acting is just one of the star’s many talents. LL got his start and rose to fame as a hip-hop legend with songs like “Bad,” “Mama Said Knock You Out,” “I Need Love,” and many more garnering multiple accolades and awards—including becoming a 2021 inductee into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (He even donated the red Audi that’s on the cover of his Bad album to the Rock Hall.)
The impact that hip hop has had – from fashion to entertainment to other music – cannot be understated, and Tidal’s Joseph Dodd explains why they’re shining a light on the genre during Hip Hop History Month. Born in the Bronx during a hot August night, hip hop has gone...
Comments / 0