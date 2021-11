SMU head coach Tim Jankovich spoke with the media after the win over Southeastern Louisiana. Here are some of the key takeaways from his press conference. On what changed from first half to second half: "I don't know, when you have a big lead like that, it's human nature to let down, get complacent, which is not acceptable. You can't just say, well it's okay. First of all, I give Southeastern a lot of credit. They could've easily played the second half and just played it out, but they didn't. They turned their game up. They turned their heat up. They played hard, tough, physical, mean. I give them a lot of credit. That's what I saw. They made life very difficult on us. I think they had a lot to do with it.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO