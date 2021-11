There’s no denying that electric vehicles represent the future of transportation, and with a growing number of governments around the world implementing EV-only production requirements within the next decade or two, practically every major manufacturer has already begun making this tectonic shift. Among them is Subaru, which has recently partnered with Toyota to develop what the two firms are calling their “e-TNGA” EV architecture. And after previously debuting Toyota’s bZ4X, the partnership has now yielded Subaru’s first-ever all-electric model with the forthcoming Solterra.

