NFL Draft: Bearcats' Alec Pierce is the Top Senior Wideout

By Jack Borowsky
 7 days ago

Alec Pierce is the Top Senior Wideout for 2022 NFL Draft Prospects

As Senior Bowl invites start rolling out, don't forget about the potential top wide receiver in the NFL Draft. Alec Pierce is the REAL deal. View why here.

Every year there are a few surprises around declaration day when juniors have to decide whether or not they will enter the draft. After an excellent postseason, Chris Olave, whom many viewed as a top 50 prospect, decided to return to school to try and improve his draft stock. Jahan Dotson, another fantastic junior with many highlight-reel receptions, also forwent the NFL Draft. It looked like the 2022 campaign would be a two-player race to see who would be the top senior wideout NFL Draft prospects in the class. Even though both have had very impressive seasons and will be high draft picks, neither has the upside of Cincinnati's college football wide receiver Alec Pierce.

It starts with his athleticism. Even though the triple jump wasn't his focus in high school, Pierce jumped an astounding 45'11." He also has blazing speed and should be close to the top of the leaderboards for the combine's vertical and broad jump. On film, Pierce's athleticism is special. He can go up and get every 50/50 ball in the air, using his explosiveness to jump up and high point the football in the air. Pierce has consistently made circus-level catches look routine this season.

It wouldn't be shocking to see Pierce establish himself as one of the best contested-catch receivers in the NFL early on in his career. Not only is he able to high point the ball, Pierce's body control, length and hands make every ball thrown his way catchable. When Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder looks Pierce's way, he knows if he throws it in Pierce's general vicinity, he is coming down with the football.

It is rare to find a receiver with Pierce's speed at his height and size. He will run in the 4.40s at 6'3" 213 pounds. The problem with most bigger receivers is that they are labeled as contested-catch receivers who can't create separation. Even though Pierce is extremely impressive in that regard, he can separate with ease. It starts with how quickly he gets off the line. In Cincinnati's bowl game last season, Pierce put a tremendous amount of pressure on Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell, who was known for his speed and athleticism.

The flashes were evident in his game against Georgia as a junior and against Tulsa and Memphis. He stood out in the big games, and though he dealt with injuries, Pierce showed he was a legit wideout prospect.

This season, Pierce turned those flashes into weekly occurrences. He has looked like the best player on the field when Cincinnati has the ball and has again shined in the big moments, including a 144-yard performance against a top ten team in Notre Dame. One of the best defenses in the nation had no answer for Pierce's speed, strength and jump-ball ability.

What will also separate Pierce as a prospect is his ability on special teams. Pierce has shown he can be an elite gunner, as in addition to all of his traits, he is a very good tackler. The only thing standing in Pierce's way of being a perennial pro bowler on special teams is how good he is as a receiver. However, his ability on special teams should help him get on the field early.

This season, Pierce has put together film that rivals Dotson and Olave's. His testing numbers will put him over the top, as there aren't many players who combine great tape with unbelievable testing numbers. He'll check every box to be an elite X receiver who can take the top off the defense, create explosive plays and show up in big moments. Contenders such as the Bills or Packers should look to target Pierce in the first round, as he will contribute in several ways early on in his career and could develop into one of the best receivers in the NFL. Taking all of those things into account, Pierce stands out among his peers in a good receiver group and should be considered the top senior in the group of NFL Draft prospects. We could see him fly up NFL Draft rankings.

