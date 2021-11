In Afghanistan in 2012, Anthony Stobbe and three other soldiers were searching for roadside bombs when the vehicle they were riding in struck one. The four soldiers survived. Stobbe said there were four trucks ahead of them that were staggered clearing a path for the search team. “My driver was 18 at the time, and he was just being dumb,” he said as he smiled.

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO