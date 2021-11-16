Chick-fil-A will give employees Christmas weekend off

If you want to have Chick-fil-A for Christmas, you’ll have to plan your holiday a bit earlier.

The fast-food company will be closed for Christmas weekend this year.

Normally, Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays but with the holiday falling on Saturday, the restaurants will be closed for two days, CNN reported.

Chick-fil-A’s nearly 2,600 locations will reopen on Dec. 27.

While its locations will be closed for Christmas, the company said the restaurants will be open for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, CNN reported.

Visit Chick-fil-A’s website to see when your local restaurant will be open.

