GBPUSD has erased last week’s gains, which barely touched the 1.3500 level, bringing its 2021 low of 1.3352 back into scope. There is speculation for additional bearish sessions in the short term given the negative slope in the RSI, and the falling red Tenkan-sen line, which has been a key barrier to upside movements over the past three weeks. On the bright side, the MACD has reached its former support region, raising the odds for a potential reversal in the price, though as long as it holds below its red signal line, the base scenario is for the pair to continue lower.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO