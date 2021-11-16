ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pound Gets Boost From Jobs Data

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British pound has climbed on Tuesday, after drifting at the start of the week. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3445, up 0.25% on the day. The UK posted strong job numbers on Tuesday. Employment rose in the July-September period, as some 304 thousand unemployed persons found work during that time....

