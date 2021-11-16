ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minorities in Pakistan Protest Government’s Rejection of Law on Forced Conversions

Cover picture for the article11/16/2021 Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – According to Asia News, religious minorities protested over the weekend in Islamabad, Pakistan against the government’s rejection of a law banning abductions, forced marriages, and forced conversions. Christian and Hindu activists in Pakistan say that their communities are being ignored by the government on this...

