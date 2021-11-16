ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Five facts about NC State's Week 12 opponent: Syracuse

By Michael Clark
247Sports
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article1.) Syracuse freshman running back Sean Tucker is one of the best players in the country. Tucker has been sensational this season, totaling 220 carries for 1,362 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also adding 17 receptions for 239 yards and two more scores. The second-year back ranks No. 1 in the...

sujuiceonline.com

Instant Juice: Syracuse 17, NC State 41

A quick take on Syracuse’s demoralizing 41-17 defeat against No. 20 North Carolina State Saturday afternoon at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh:. WHAT HAPPENED: On the rare day that the Syracuse basketball team was playing simultaneously (and upset 100-85 by Colgate in the Dome for the first loss to the Raiders since 1962, snapping a 54-game winning streak in the series) as the football team, two late second quarter Wolfpack touchdowns made for a long second half for the Orange. Down 14-7 and kicking off with 3:06 to play in the second quarter, NC State’s Bam Knight returned the kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown, then State added a 14 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Devin Leary to Chris Toudle with 0:08 left until halftime to break the game open. With a pretty 14 yard run early in the second quarter, Sean Tucker surpassed the school’s single-season rushing record of 1372 yards set by Joe Morris in 1979. Tucker finished with a hard-earned 105 yards on 13 carries, the bulk on a highlight reel 55-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. It will come down to the final game of the season next Saturday to see if Syracuse (5-6, 2-5) can become bowl eligible for the second time in Dino Babers six seasons (see below).
RALEIGH, NC
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse football lets NC State slip away and bowl hopes dim

Sean Tucker claimed the school’s single-season rushing record, but Syracuse could not claim a victory, dropping a 41-17 game at #20 North Carolina State. Tucker had 105 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown to push his season total to 1,467 yards, but the Orange (5-6, 2-5 ACC) gave up 28 second quarter points, falling into a hole they could not dig out of.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football’s 1st down offense vs. NC State

If you watched the Syracuse Orange football team play you won’t be surprised by what we detail in this week’s piece. Syracuse stumbled out of the gate and never got going outside of the weekly dose of Sean Tucker excellence. I’ve said it a lot this season but Syracuse coming...
SYRACUSE, NY
