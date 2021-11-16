Catalytic converters stolen off mini buses from Holyoke Public Schools

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Public School system announced Tuesday morning that many of the mini buses will be running up to an hour late due to catalytic converters being stolen.

The public school system posted on social media that half of the fleet had been robbed of their catalytic converters. This is the latest in a string of catalytic converter thefts in western Massachusetts.

To assist Holyoke Public School’s dismissal, Worcester Public Schools has said that they will loan some of their mini buses Tuesday afternoon. Holyoke Public Schools reminds parents that it is still important for children to come to school even if the buses are late; additionally, students who are late due to the shortage of buses will not be marked tardy.

The mini buses that are expected to be one hour late are: 57, 60, 77, 80, 83, 85, 88, 93, 94, and 96. Other buses are expected to be 15 minutes late, but could be further delayed. Currently, the School District believes only one regular sized bus is not functional.

Parents with questions are encouraged to call their children’s school for additional information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.