ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Georgetown deputies to conduct traffic checkpoints, crackdown on dangerous driving

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dgFCb_0cyDR5At00

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are increasing efforts to reduce crashes and deaths on the roadways.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday its traffic unit will conduct ‘at least one’ checkpoint this month.

“This effort is partially funded by the 2021 Highway Traffic Safety Grant from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and accompanies traffic safety education and saturation patrols, especially during high-volume holidays and weekends,” officials said.

The sheriff’s office did not say when or where the checkpoints will be held but encouraged drivers to slow down and pay attention while traveling on the roads.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 3

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Man arrested for desecrating burial ground while running from Charleston County deputies

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 31-year-old man was arrested for running from deputies and desecrating a burial ground in southern Charleston County early Monday morning. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a graveyard in Ravenel sometime after midnight. One of the responding deputies shined […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Richland County Coroner said body found in quarry was that of missing 22-year-old University of South Carolina student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the body of a missing 22-year-old University of South Carolina student who was reported missing Sunday. The Columbia Police Department issued a request to the public to help them locate Michael Benjamin Keen after he was reported missing on November 21st; his father […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Georgetown County, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
Georgetown County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

Rivers Avenue reopens after crash during rush hour

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is on the scene of a crash at the North Charleston/Goose Creek line on Rivers Ave. Officials have reported the collision has closed the area and is currently redirecting traffic until further notice. There is no word on injuries at this time. This is a […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCHP: One dead after hitting tree in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reports that one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash that happened Sunday afternoon on I-26 in Berkeley County. According to SCHP, the driver of a 2013 GMC SUV was traveling east on I-26 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dangerous Driving#Checkpoints#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

CPD: Two charged following protests in Downtown Charleston Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department on Sunday announced that two people were charged during two separate protests at Marion Square and White Point Garden. According to CPD, event organizer Justin Hunt, 31, of Summerville, reportedly did not cooperate with CPD officers at Marion Square Park. Hunt reportedly did not follow guidelines under […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCBD Count on 2

Williamsburg County to receive more than $422K for law enforcement hiring

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Williamsburg County will receive more than $422,000 to hire law enforcement and help with community policing. The Department of Justice on Tuesday announced more than $139 million in grant funding through the department’s office of Community Oriented Policing Services COPS Hiring Program. Approximately $1.4 million of that funding will go […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry EMS fleets honored for their service

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The inaugural Blessing of the Fleet ceremony was held Sunday to recognize local EMS workers. The event was also an opportunity to highlight the staffing shortage that is currently plaguing many EMS agencies.  “EMTs, paramedics and all our first responders,” MedTrust Chaplain James McAlister said. “Thank you for your sacrifices and […]
HANAHAN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Awendaw residents concerned about suspicious activities on roads

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents of Awendaw, McClellanville, and Huger says they’re concerned because for weeks cars have been blocking people off on backroads in the area. Members of the community say something needs to be done. Eliot Middleton, Co-Founder of Middleton and Maker BBQ says this has been going on for weeks and dozens […]
AWENDAW, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DHEC: Four people may have been exposed to a rabid kitten in Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Four people may have been exposed to a rabid kitten in Summerville. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Tuesday that a stray kitten found near West 6th North Street and North Cedar Street has tested positive for rabies. Health officials said four people were potentially exposed […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy