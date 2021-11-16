ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles' thriving ground game helping second-year QB Jalen Hurts evolve

By Kevin Patra
NFL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly in the 2021 campaign, Philadelphia Eagles fans could be heard sarcastically cheering when coach Nick Sirianni finally called a run play. Now Philly has evolved into a ground-and-pound squad. Sunday's 30-13 road win over Denver marked the third consecutive game with 175-plus rushing yards for the Eagles (the...

www.nfl.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts proves patience pays off

Patience: the ability to endure difficult circumstances. In this age of ultra-speedy hot takes and what-have-you-done-for-me-latelys, patience has rapidly dissolved from the sports media lexicon, with some jumping from doom to gloom to boom within a single week, game, or quarter. But patience goes both ways. Sure, it’s fun to...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Jalen Hurts turns in a very encouraging performance

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Hurts was terrific in the opening half. He has made real strides in the past few weeks. You can see he is forcing himself to stay in the pocket and not just take off running. Hurts is being more balanced in throwing left as well as right. He spread the ball around more evenly in Denver. Hurts threw a pair of terrific deep balls, one for a TD and the other should have been a TD but went through Quez Watkins hands. I thought his overall accuracy was better. Don’t make any definitive declarations right now. Hurts has shown real improvement the last two weeks, but we need to see how he plays over an extended period. At his best, he looks good. But he’s got to stack strong performances before we can say “Hurts is the guy!” Today was very encouraging. If he can build on that, Hurts will start to make a good case for his future.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Have the Eagles already decided to move on from Jalen Hurts?

After seven weeks of seemingly having a fear of running the ball, Nick Sirianni has suddenly turned the Eagles into a run first offense. Four weeks ago they handed the ball off 9 times. In the last two games Eagles running backs had 37 and 29 rushing attempts, which is 41% of running back carries for the season so far, they also mixed in a couple of WR runs.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Broncos#American Football#Philadelphia Eagles#Philly#The Associated Press
EagleMaven

Jalen Hurts Stating Case he Can be QB of Future

The debate as to whether Jalen Hurts can be the Eagles’ quarterback beyond this season has gained steam with each passing week. It’s an argument that seemingly picks up in intensity almost daily and really hit full boil last Thursday night when a short clip made it to Twitter showing GM Howie Roseman with binoculars glued to his face taking in Pitt’s Kenny Pickett and maybe even North Carolina’s Sam Howell.
NFL
philadelphiaeagles.com

Jalen Hurts is playing as well as any QB in the NFL and the numbers prove it

By every measurable, the Eagles have it rolling offensively. They've won two of their last three games using a balanced offense that starts with the physicality and cohesiveness of the offensive line, a set of playmakers that has stepped up and delivered, and a coaching staff that has put together strong game plans and play calls. It looks great and it feels great and the production has been there for a team that leads the NFL with 208.7 rushing yards over the last three weeks.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Nick Sirianni on if Jalen Hurts is Eagles' franchise quarterback: 'Watch the last three games'

Jalen Hurts is starting to get the Philadelphia Eagles to believe he's the franchise quarterback of this team going forward. Head coach Nick Sirianni may already be there. Hurts has his doubters on whether he's the franchise quarterback, yet he continues to improve his play each week -- and the Eagles' offense is improving as a result. Philadelphia is averaging 208.7 rushing yards on the ground the last three games, limiting the pass attempts of Hurts -- who has become a more efficient passer in the process.
NFL
inquirer.com

Eagles-Saints analysis: Jalen Hurts, running game shine vs. NFL’s top rush defense in first home win

At last, the Eagles are winners at home. It was a complete performance from the home team Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, where the Eagles defeated the Saints, 40-29 . Ahead of the Week 11 matchup, the Saints boasted the NFL’s best rushing defense, allowing a league-low 72.9 yards per game. But that didn’t faze Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, who has revamped his offensive game plan with a run-first attack.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts say the Eagles’ identity is “being nasty”

That’s the question that was often raised during the Philadelphia Eagles’ struggles earlier this season. Given tempered expectations, it wasn’t totally shocking or disappointing that they didn’t look like a dominant team. But it was frustrating to not be able to see what they were at least attempting to do.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Condoleezza Rice News

Each and every week, Peyton and Eli Manning welcome on a rotating cast of guests to their alternate Monday Night Football telecast. For Week 11’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants, the “ManningCast” will welcome a former cabinet member into the booth. Former U.S. Secretary...
NFL
The Spun

More Details Emerging From Lamar Jackson’s Illness

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be a late scratch to today’s game against the Chicago Bears due to an illness. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, new details are emerging from Jackson’s injury that may be cause for concern. Ravens team doctors appear to be struggling to identify exactly what it is.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy