Tenax Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

 7 days ago

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)...

Titan Machinery: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) _ Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) on Tuesday reported profit of $21.8 million in its fiscal third quarter. On a per-share basis, the West Fargo, North Dakota-based company said it had profit of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 96 cents per share. The...
Smucker: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) _ J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $206 million. On a per-share basis, the Orrville, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.90. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.43 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The...
Construction Partners: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) _ Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $7.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Dothan, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment...
