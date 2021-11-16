ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

WATCH: Justin Fuente out as Virginia Tech head football coach; athletics officials hold briefing, fans react

By Colleen Guerry
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 7 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Virginia Tech coaching search: Shane Beamer reaffirms commitment to South Carolina after Justin Fuente exit

First-year South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer appears to have no interest in return to his alma mater at this time. Following Virginia Tech's decision to cut ties with Justin Fuente in the middle of his fifth season this week, Beamer — who played for the Hokies, before later coaching under his father Frank Beamer at Virginia Tech — expressed his "love" for the Gamecocks when he was asked about the ACC vacancy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Virginia Tech coaching search: Sporting News' list of candidates to replace Justin Fuente includes Hugh Freeze

Virginia Tech and head football coach Justin Fuente mutually agreed to part ways this week, ending a five-year marriage two games prior to the end of the 2021 season. The move results in another vacancy within the Power Five coaching ranks. Bill Bender of The Sporting News revealed his early list of candidates who could potentially be targeted by the Hokies. He included several familiar names that seem to pop up when major jobs come open.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Roanoke Times

The huge financial cost of Virginia Tech’s decision to part ways with coach Justin Fuente

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech faces a huge price tag in moving on from coach Justin Fuente. Tech and Fuente’s camp are still going through final negotiations, but the school expects to pay the coach an $8.75 million buyout for letting him go with three years left on his contract. That was negotiated down from the $10 million the school was on the hook for as part of the contract extension Fuente signed in January 2018.
BLACKSBURG, VA
On3.com

Virginia Tech fires Justin Fuente after six seasons

Virginia Tech has fired head football coach Justin Fuente, the school announced Tuesday. “We sincerely appreciate the contributions that Coach Fuente made to our football program and the positive impact he made on our student-athletes during his time at Virginia Tech,” athletic director Whit Babcock said in a statement Tuesday morning. “While it is never easy to make a change, I believe in order for our football program to attain the type of sustained success that is expected at Virginia Tech, the time was right for new leadership of our football program.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

BREAKING: Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech to split ways

After a 43-31 record at Virginia Tech, Athletic Director Whit Babcock has announced that Head Coach Justin Fuente will be leaving the university. Fuente will be replaced by J.C. Price as the interim coach while a search for the next coach of the Hokies football team begins. “We sincerely appreciate...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fuente
Person
Whit Babcock
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Justin Fuente News

Virginia Tech began its Tuesday morning with a major announcement, revealing that Justin Fuente is out as the Hokies’ football coach. Over the course of his career with the Hokies, Fuente owned a 43-31 record. His best season came in 2016 when he led the program to 10 wins. Whit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WDBJ7.com

Hokie fans react to Justin Fuente’s departure

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As Justin Fuente is out as Virginia Tech’s head coach, Hokie fans from all over are sharing their thoughts. Many Hokie fans say the news did not surprise them-- some believe they saw signs early in the season. “I feel like a lot of the calling...
BLACKSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Tech Football#American Football#Athletics Whit Babcock#The Miami Hurricanes#The Virginia Cavaliers#Acc
rolling out

Deion Sanders hospitalized

Jackson State Tigers head football coach Deion Sanders has been missing from the sideline for his team’s last two games and it’s been revealed that he underwent several surgeries. Sanders, who was also recently recovering from a surgery on his foot, used social media to update his fans that he had several other undisclosed operations but was on the mend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Golf Digest

The dude who denied this girl of a mid-game kiss won the college football weekend

In a sentence we never imagined we'd type, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are currently on top of the college football world. Well, not the very top, but they did crack the AP Top 10 for the first time in program history on Sunday (they're ranked 10th), and their former running back Kenneth Walker is now a Heisman frontrunner over at Michigan State. So, yeah, everything is coming up Deacs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama no longer ranked No. 2 in ESPN FPI rankings

Alabama Football coverage presented by — Alabama entered the week ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). The latter is no longer the case, as of Sunday morning, as the Tide have fallen from the No. 2 spot. In the latest...
ALABAMA STATE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy