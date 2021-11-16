WATCH: Justin Fuente out as Virginia Tech head football coach; athletics officials hold briefing, fans react

Virginia Tech has fired head football coach Justin Fuente, the school announced Tuesday. “We sincerely appreciate the contributions that Coach Fuente made to our football program and the positive impact he made on our student-athletes during his time at Virginia Tech,” athletic director Whit Babcock said in a statement Tuesday morning. “While it is never easy to make a change, I believe in order for our football program to attain the type of sustained success that is expected at Virginia Tech, the time was right for new leadership of our football program.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO