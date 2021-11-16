WATCH: Justin Fuente out as Virginia Tech head football coach; athletics officials hold briefing, fans react

Related
Virginia Tech coaching search: Shane Beamer reaffirms commitment to South Carolina after Justin Fuente exit
First-year South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer appears to have no interest in return to his alma mater at this time. Following Virginia Tech's decision to cut ties with Justin Fuente in the middle of his fifth season this week, Beamer — who played for the Hokies, before later coaching under his father Frank Beamer at Virginia Tech — expressed his "love" for the Gamecocks when he was asked about the ACC vacancy.
Virginia Tech coaching search: Sporting News' list of candidates to replace Justin Fuente includes Hugh Freeze
Virginia Tech and head football coach Justin Fuente mutually agreed to part ways this week, ending a five-year marriage two games prior to the end of the 2021 season. The move results in another vacancy within the Power Five coaching ranks. Bill Bender of The Sporting News revealed his early list of candidates who could potentially be targeted by the Hokies. He included several familiar names that seem to pop up when major jobs come open.
Former and current Virginia Tech players react to Justin Fuente’s departure via social media
The Virginia Tech Hokies and former head coach Justin Fuente mutually agreed to part ways late Monday night. Virginia Tech released a statement announcing the move and the appointment of J.C. Price as interim coach for the remainder of the 2021 season. As you might expect, it was a tough...
Justin Fuente, football coach for 6 seasons, resigns
Virginia Tech Director of Athletics Whit Babcock announced that Virginia Tech and head football coach Justin Fuente have agreed to part ways.
The huge financial cost of Virginia Tech’s decision to part ways with coach Justin Fuente
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech faces a huge price tag in moving on from coach Justin Fuente. Tech and Fuente’s camp are still going through final negotiations, but the school expects to pay the coach an $8.75 million buyout for letting him go with three years left on his contract. That was negotiated down from the $10 million the school was on the hook for as part of the contract extension Fuente signed in January 2018.
Virginia Tech fires Justin Fuente after six seasons
Virginia Tech has fired head football coach Justin Fuente, the school announced Tuesday. “We sincerely appreciate the contributions that Coach Fuente made to our football program and the positive impact he made on our student-athletes during his time at Virginia Tech,” athletic director Whit Babcock said in a statement Tuesday morning. “While it is never easy to make a change, I believe in order for our football program to attain the type of sustained success that is expected at Virginia Tech, the time was right for new leadership of our football program.”
Virginia Tech, coach Justin Fuente part ways in sixth season as Hokies begin search for new leader
Coach Justin Fuente is out at Virginia Tech before completing his sixth season with the program. The Hokies on Tuesday announced a mutual parting of ways with the coach who led the team to a 43-31 (28-20 ACC) record since 2016. Co-defensive line coach J.C. Price will serve as the...
BREAKING: Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech to split ways
After a 43-31 record at Virginia Tech, Athletic Director Whit Babcock has announced that Head Coach Justin Fuente will be leaving the university. Fuente will be replaced by J.C. Price as the interim coach while a search for the next coach of the Hokies football team begins. “We sincerely appreciate...
College Football World Reacts To Justin Fuente News
Virginia Tech began its Tuesday morning with a major announcement, revealing that Justin Fuente is out as the Hokies’ football coach. Over the course of his career with the Hokies, Fuente owned a 43-31 record. His best season came in 2016 when he led the program to 10 wins. Whit...
How former Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente found himself to be a ‘man on an island’
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s loss to Syracuse was the tipping point. The Hokies blew a nine-point lead in the final five minutes on Oct. 23 to a Syracuse team that was previously winless in the ACC. The game ended with the few remaining fans at Lane Stadium chanting “fire Fuente” as the teams walked off the field.
Hokie fans react to Justin Fuente’s departure
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As Justin Fuente is out as Virginia Tech’s head coach, Hokie fans from all over are sharing their thoughts. Many Hokie fans say the news did not surprise them-- some believe they saw signs early in the season. “I feel like a lot of the calling...
Virginia Tech AD comments on timing of Justin Fuente decision, Hokies’ position in coaching carousel
Virginia Tech football entered the 2021 coaching carousel when the program parted ways with sixth-year head coach Justin Fuente this week. Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock discussed the timing of Fuente’s departure in a Tuesday press conference and whether it was intended to give the Hokies a head start.
WATCH LIVE: Whit Babcock to discuss Justin Fuente’s departure from Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Whit Babcock, the director of athletics for Virginia Tech, is set to discuss Justin Fuente’s departure during a press conference at 10:45 a.m. Babcock said that the decision to part ways was mutual and that a nationwide search for his replacement is underway. [Fuente is out: Virginia...
Deion Sanders hospitalized
Jackson State Tigers head football coach Deion Sanders has been missing from the sideline for his team’s last two games and it’s been revealed that he underwent several surgeries. Sanders, who was also recently recovering from a surgery on his foot, used social media to update his fans that he had several other undisclosed operations but was on the mend.
Kirk Herbstreit fires back at fan over Alabama-Georgia: 'WTF are you talking about'
Kirk Herbstreit has fired back at a fan who did not appreciate his opinion on Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings about what happens to Alabama if Georgia beats the Crimson Tide in Atlanta. The debate, which included interjection from Tim Brando, focused on Alabama still getting in the Playoff even...
The dude who denied this girl of a mid-game kiss won the college football weekend
In a sentence we never imagined we'd type, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are currently on top of the college football world. Well, not the very top, but they did crack the AP Top 10 for the first time in program history on Sunday (they're ranked 10th), and their former running back Kenneth Walker is now a Heisman frontrunner over at Michigan State. So, yeah, everything is coming up Deacs.
Alabama no longer ranked No. 2 in ESPN FPI rankings
Alabama Football coverage presented by — Alabama entered the week ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). The latter is no longer the case, as of Sunday morning, as the Tide have fallen from the No. 2 spot. In the latest...
