The final full-field PGA Tour event of 2021 is on the docket. The RSM Classic has been a fixture at various junctures of the fall schedule since its debut in 2010. Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, is the venue. Both the Seaside and Plantation courses are in play with the 65 players and ties out of the field of 156 who make the 36-hole cut switching exclusively to Seaside for the weekend.

8 DAYS AGO