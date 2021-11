If you’ve ever opened up to a friend about a challenge or struggle that you're navigating through only to learn they're in a similar boat, you already know how powerful it can be to connect with someone who can relate. Simply hearing another person's reassurance that comes from a place of experience can function as a therapeutic salve, allowing you to feel more comfortable expressing yourself and to grow as a result. Empathic connection like this is the bedrock of group therapy and group support, both of which are resources that more folks can access now than ever, thanks to a slate of new online versions.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO