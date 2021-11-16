11 Bands That Are Leading the Classic Rock Revival

The following is a guest post by the NLS Music Section’s Librarian-in-Residence, Brian McNeilly. Artists often draw on disparate traditions and cultural touchstones when crafting music. This is true of the wide variety of cultural identities and history that form the diverse genres of music from Latin America and the Caribbean. Rock music itself originated through blending traditions of rhythm and blues, country, and gospel music together in the 1940s and 50s. By the late 1960s and early 1970s, groups of rock bands in the US, UK, and Canada began taking this genre and stretching the definitions of what rock could be. While some artists like Frank Zappa focused cultivating an avant-garde sound, other artists aimed to expand rock music in other artistic ways. Progressive rock created a unique style that was often influenced both by the 20th century founders of rock music, as well as a wide variety of earlier musical styles.

