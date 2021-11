Whether you are a novice writer or have more experience under your belt, the annual novel writing event provides writers with a refreshing challenge. It’s that time of the year again. The time of the year that writers spend laughing, crying and pulling clumps of hair out over invisible deadlines. That’s right, it’s NaNoWriMo. If you don’t know what NaNoWriMo is, you are quite fortunate. If not, nice to meet you, fellow author. Have you met your word count for the day? Yeah, me neither. In all seriousness though, it’s supposed to be a creative and motivational month, which is exactly what we’ll make of it. We’re in this together.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO