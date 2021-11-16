Father and Daughter Rescued Alive in Woods After Small Plane Goes Down

A 58-year-old father and his 13-year-old daughter recently survived through a near-tragedy. The two were going for a ride on their fixed-wing single-engine Cessna 150H plane when it ended up crashing. The father and child were on the way to Mount Pocono on Sunday night when the plane went down. They crashed in rural Pennsylvania.

Luckily, they somehow managed to survive the impact of the crash.

Father and Daughter Survive Plane Crash

When it was discovered they had gone missing, local authorities asked the U.S. Air Force to assist in the investigation. They were able to ping both the father’s phone as well as the daughter’s iPad in order to find their exact location.

According to Daily Mail, rescuers arrived at the scene and found the two huddled in the woods where they survived for seven hours. Rescuers were out looking for them starting at 9 p.m. and it lasted five hours in the bitter cold.

They were found in Bear Creek Township with some severe injuries as well as hypothermia from being outside in 30-degree temperatures. All in all, these are two incredibly lucky individuals.

“I’ve been a state trooper 28 years, and this is the first time that I’ve had a plane crash of this type where anybody survived, let alone two people survived,” Sgt. John Richards of the Pennsylvania State Police told WNEP regarding the plane crash.

Michigan Plane Crash

Another plane crash also occurred recently. There were four people on a light-commuter plane when it crashed near Beaver Island on Saturday.

According to CNN, Mike Perdue was one of the people aboard the plane. When he realized that the plane was going down he immediately started to shield his daughter ahead of the impact. She only sustained injuries on the side of her body not shielded by her dad.

“He cradled her in his arms. She doesn’t remember anything, except for her daddy squeezing her so hard,” Ryan Wojan, a family friend, said to the news outlet. The 11-year-old girl is the only survivor of the plane crash.

She has non-life-threatening injuries but remains hospitalized and has undergone several surgeries so far.

Two of the other deceased passengers include Kate Leese and Adam Kendall. They were on the plane to take their dogs to the vet. The last victim was the pilot, who is currently unidentified.

Perdue was going to meet his friend for the opening of deer hunting season in the area. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. The young girl was going to stay with a family friend for the weekend.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown as the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will continue to investigate.