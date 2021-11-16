ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Top EU court hits Hungary over ‘Stop Soros’ migrant law

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court says Hungary broke EU law by making it a criminal offense to help migrants apply for asylum. The...

abc17news.com

