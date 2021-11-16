Train Like A Champion

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “To give anything less than your best is to sacrifice the gift,” legendary runner Steve Prefontaine once said. These are the words that have served Allyson Felix throughout her life as the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete in the world. Off the track, she’s a women’s health activist, harnessing her innate passion and global platform to advocate for maternal healthcare and shedding light on racial health disparities in the U.S. Furthering her work in the health space, Felix is lending her voice to the findings of a new study conducted by Anthem, which examines how Americans think about holistic health in the time of COVID-19 and how different social drivers such as housing, transportation, and air quality, can shape health outcomes—particularly in communities of color.

