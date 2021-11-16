ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Train Like A Champion

By Team FitRx
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile all of us can’t be IFBB Champions like Adela, we can certainly ascend to our own personal fitness greatness. Eager to do so, FitnessRx for Women caught up with Adela to learn her secrets for a Champion physique. Get ready to work!. Champ For a Day: Adela’s High-Intensity...

thecharlottepost.com

Fine tune training for distance running, like the Charlotte Marathon

Saturday Novant Health Charlotte Marathon brings thousands of runners together for the 26.2-mile foot race. The Novant Health Charlotte Marathon is back in-person and will take place Nov. 13 in Uptown. The marathon – a 26.2-mile-long foot race – will start and finish near the Knights stadium. This year marks...
CHARLOTTE, NC
barbend.com

Treat Your Training Like a Stock Portfolio (w/Graciano Rubio)

Today I’m talking to weightlifter, CrossFitter, pro strongman, financial advisor, and coach Graciano Rubio, best known online as the Wall Street Weightlifter. He’s also the owner of CrossFit Valley View. In today’s episode, we discuss his strength background and why you should treat training like an investment portfolio — especially when it comes to something called stop loss. Along the way, I also get on a high horse about competing. You’ll just have to listen to find out more.
WORKOUTS
Vogue Magazine

Train Like a Pro: How Olympic Track Star Allyson Felix Keeps Her Mind and Body Strong

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “To give anything less than your best is to sacrifice the gift,” legendary runner Steve Prefontaine once said. These are the words that have served Allyson Felix throughout her life as the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete in the world. Off the track, she’s a women’s health activist, harnessing her innate passion and global platform to advocate for maternal healthcare and shedding light on racial health disparities in the U.S. Furthering her work in the health space, Felix is lending her voice to the findings of a new study conducted by Anthem, which examines how Americans think about holistic health in the time of COVID-19 and how different social drivers such as housing, transportation, and air quality, can shape health outcomes—particularly in communities of color.
FITNESS
ewrestlingnews.com

Xavier Woods Discusses WWE Possibly Releasing Him

WWE has released a lot of talent and employees since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Xavier Woods is not worried about the day of him potentially getting a call to let him know he’s been let go. The reason for that is due to him building a brand outside of WWE such as his hosting gig on G4.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

There’s Another Big Free Agent Wrestler On The Market

He’s on the market. There are all kinds of wrestlers in the world today and some of them are popping up all over the place. One of the fascinating things about modern wrestling is how many promotions you can see a wrestler work for in a short amount of time. Now that might be the case all over again, as a fairly big star, at least in the literal sense, as someone is on the free agent market.
WWE
KDRV

'Beautiful Brawler' Champion

MEDFORD, Ore--- Working out for just an hour often intimidates the average Joe. For 15-year-old boxer Malaya Wohosky, that is when her warm-up is just ending. Wohosky recently took home a belt at Beautiful Brawlers in Pacifica, California. It boasted some the highest-ranked young boxers on the West Coast. "I...
MEDFORD, OR
PWMania

Training like an MMA Fighter – What Type of Training do you Need to Focus on?

Mixed martial arts is a full-contact combat sport, for example, it incorporates elements of various combat sports like as wrestling and judo as well as Taekwondo. MMA fighters need to be both physically and tactically powerful in order to be successful in the ring. Speed, power, and strength are essential for combat in this sport, which demands skilful, precise, and planned actions. Depending on the athlete’s weight class, bulk might be a benefit or a disadvantage within the fight.
COMBAT SPORTS

