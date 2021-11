By tradition, the Thanksgiving season is the time to uplift, to wax eloquent about the good things that have occurred and, in the Pilgrim tradition, give thanks. Not this year. Oh, me and mine are still here, and that’s occasion for thanks. Mel and I are even having a couple of people over for turkey. But overall, I have to join much of Chicago and America in being in a grumpy mood this year because, frankly, too much is occurring that is perniciously troubling and destructive.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO