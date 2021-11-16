Beauty & Wellness Briefing: How beauty brands are responding to the ‘Great Resignation’

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. Swedish model Roger Dupé founded his unisex beauty brand in 2020 after seeing a gap in the market for products designed for darker complexions. He travelled to west Africa – where his family originates from – to research ingredients for the skincare range, finding extracts such as baobab oil, taken from the giant “upside down” tree and traditionally used for everything from cooking to hair- and skincare. The baobab tree also inspired the bottle design used across Melyon’s range, which includes day and night creams, serum and a cleanser. One bestseller is the Body Lotion, a lightweight and slightly almond-scented cream that harnesses shea butter and moringa oil to treat dry skin. What’s more, all Melyon’s products are vegan, cruelty-free and made without sulfites or parabens. Jessica Beresford.

SKIN CARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO