The Charlotte Hornets concluded their road trip with a 118-108 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The win ended a five-game losing streak that saw the Hornets get off to slow starts – getting dominated in the paint and having a hard time finishing games. Kelly Oubre led the way with 37 points – a Hornets record for most points by a player off the bench, passing Malik Monk who had 36 points off the bench in a game last year. Gordon Hayward contributed 25 points and LaMelo Ball almost notched his 2nd straight triple double with 12 point, 9 rebounds and 8 assist performance. The Hornets had another poor defensive first quarter as the Grizzlies scored 37 points, but Memphis went cold, especially from the 3-point line, and the Hornets held Memphis to only 16 points in the second quarter.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO