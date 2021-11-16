ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Chick-fil-A will give employees Christmas weekend off

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tWc4p_0cyDKfLn00

If you want to have Chick-fil-A for Christmas, you’ll have to plan your holiday a bit earlier.

The fast-food company will be closed for Christmas weekend this year.

Normally, Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays but with the holiday falling on Saturday, the restaurants will be closed for two days, CNN reported.

Chick-fil-A’s nearly 2,600 locations will reopen on Dec. 27.

While its locations will be closed for Christmas, the company said the restaurants will be open for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, CNN reported.

Visit Chick-fil-A’s website to see when your local restaurant will be open.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Chick-fil-A Needs to Stop

Santa Barbara’s Chick-fil-A is owned by McCollum, LLC of Atlanta, Georgia, which has little interest in our community other than our dollars. The ka-ching of their cash registers is far more important to them than any crash-bang of our auto accidents. The Chick-fil-A drive-through has been an issue since its inception many years ago. The on-going hassles continued this February 2021, when Chick-fil-A filed an application for expanding their facilities. Their application (PLN2021-00093) said:
SANTA BARBARA, CA
wmar2news

Chick-fil-A will give you 2 free milkshakes for the holidays

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. It’s officially time for holiday treats, and if you have a...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

What Chick-Fil-A Employees Wish You Would Stop Doing When Ordering

As a fast food restaurant, Chick-fil-A has managed to achieve cult status among its fans that vouch for its tasty food options like chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. As noted by USA Today, Chick-fil-A was picked by consumers as the best fast food restaurant in 2021. And according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, the eatery won top honors for the seventh year in a row. So they're doing something right!
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Food Drink#Cnn
foxbaltimore.com

Chick-fil-A will be closed for an entire weekend nationwide. Here's why.

(CNN Newsource) — Chick-fil-a's employees will be home for Christmas this year. That's because the popular chicken chain will be closed Christmas Day, which this year falls on a Saturday. And since Chick-fil-A is always closed on Sundays, that means employees will have a two-day holiday weekend. The chain's 26-hundred...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Chick-Fil-A Reveals They Have a Major Problem With Customers at Their Locations

Chick-Fil-A's new CEO, Andrew T. Cathy, knew the company he inherited from his father has a unique problem when he took the job. The fast-food chain's restaurants remain so popular that many of them are too busy, leading some potential customers to not eat there. It's one of the reasons why customers will see Chick-Fil-A locations so close together, as the company hopes to spread out its consumer base. The company estimates that as many as 30% of potential customers decide not to stop by because a location is too busy.
RESTAURANTS
NJ.com

Chick-fil-A opens another N.J. spot

Popular chicken eatery Chick-fil-A has opened another location in New Jersey. The fast-food chain opened Tuesday in Lawrenceville at 2960 Route 1, near Bakers Basin Rd. The restaurant will operate Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays nationwide. The chain, which is known...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Is Chick-Fil-A Open On Thanksgiving 2021?

Thanksgiving in the U.S. always falls on a Thursday, so it's reasonable to wonder if Chick-fil-A will be open for the upcoming holiday — even if turkey isn't on the menu. After all, the fried chicken chain's standard-issue readerboard sign says "Closed Sunday," not "Closed Sunday and the fourth Thursday in November."
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kfrxfm.com

Chick-fil-A will be closed

Chick-fil-A Closed Christmas Weekend Just so you know, Chick-fil-A will be closed during Christmas weekend. This year Christmas falls on a Saturday and with that, the popular chain decided to give employees the entire weekend off. As you true Chick-fil-A fans know the restaurant is closed on Sundays because of Christian ownership. What’s your favorite item on the Chick-fil-A menu?
RESTAURANTS
myfox28columbus.com

Chick-fil-A will be closed for an entire weekend this holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Before you freak out over our next sentence, brace yourself for this very upsetting news. All Chick-fil-A locations will be closed for a WHOLE weekend!. With Christmas falling on a Saturday this year, the popular chicken chain will be closed. Since the store already closes on...
COLUMBUS, OH
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: Chick-fil-As Will Be Closed On Saturday, Christmas Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Chick-fil-A’s employees will be home for Christmas this year. The popular chicken chain will be closed Christmas Day, which this year falls on a Saturday. And since Chick-fil-A is always closed on Sundays, that means employees will have a two day holiday weekend. Plus, luxury brand Gucci...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mashed

Don't Believe This Chick-Fil-A Sunday Deal

Don't believe everything you see on Reddit. Okay, so that's obvious. But some internet hoaxes are so clearly false, one has to wonder why the perpetrator even bothered. Our current times may be filled with uncertainty, but there is one thing you can be sure of, no matter what anybody online tries to tell you: Chick-fil-A is not open on Sundays.
RESTAURANTS
The Duncan Banner

Chick-fil-A food truck schedules stops in Duncan

A local food truck will make future stops along the highway in Duncan. Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 16, Chick-fil-A will park at Murf’s Shooting Range along Highway 81. Although contingent on availability, the Chick-fil-A trailer will setup 11:20 a.m. through 1 p.m., or until sandwiches sell out. For more information, visit...
DUNCAN, OK
erienewsnow.com

McDonald's is returning the Egg McMuffin to its original price

McDonald's Egg McMuffin is turning 50 years old, and it's giving the breakfast sandwich a price to match. On Thursday, McDonald's will sell the Egg McMuffin for its original price of 63 cents during breakfast hours (6 am to 10:30 am). The promotion will be offered exclusively on the McDonald's app as the restaurant looks to boost its nationwide rewards program.
MCDONALD, PA
thegeorgeanne.com

Campus Chick-fil-A expands menu

After almost two years of having limited menu items, Georgia Southern’s on-campus Chick-fil-A Express expanded past just the original chicken sandwich and nuggets Friday. GS’ on-campus CFA has had limited menu items since spring 2020, only including their original chicken sandwiches, fries and nuggets. Starting Friday, the CFA added spicy chicken sandwiches, milkshakes and frosted coffees to their menu.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Expensive McDonald's Menu Item Will Cost You Around $30

People will do anything to get their hands on a chicken sandwich, whether it be waiting in the Chick-fil-A drive-thru for hours at a time or getting in a knife fight in the Popeyes parking lot. There's just something about chicken sandwiches that causes people to make questionable decisions. For McDonald's in Lebanon, that translates to paying upwards of $30 for a single Grand Chicken Deluxe, or the slightly meatier Grand Chicken Special (via McDonald's).
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

McDonald's New Burger Debuts at These Locations Today

Today marks the American debut of McDonald's highly anticipated new burger. The chain will begin selling the McPlant at a handful of locations across the country, ushering in a new era of plant-based menu items going as mainstream as it gets. The McPlant will become available at only eight McDonald's...
RESTAURANTS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
27K+
Followers
41K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy