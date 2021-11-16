Blip: Just Imagine Getting That Spare Tire Out

Why haven’t any mainstream automakers built an electric sports car yet? It’s a no-brainer, really. The battery sits super low in the chassis so you get a good low center of gravity. That’s the thinking behind Barbie’s new car from Mattel, and really Mattel makes more cars every year than any other automaker, so for them to be the first EV sports car builder is apt. Unfortunately they’re only building one, and it’s for Barbara to drive around in. For decades she has been a Corvette and Jeep girl, but in 2021 she’s a bit more environmentally conscious... you know, for someone made of plastic.

