What is ECMO? Doctors are shocked so many ICU patients are on this advanced life support right now

Hilary Offman is a lecturer at the Temerty Faculty of Medicine at the University of Toronto and a psychiatrist and psychoanalyst in Toronto. Let’s be frank—a lot of us will be going back to the office heavier than when the pandemic started. Whether that’s due to stress eating, lack of access to gyms, or simply the drastic world event we’ve all endured, everyone seems desperate to get their pre-pandemic bodies back. Social media is rife with contemptuous posts like “I thought I had COVID because I couldn’t breathe—then I unbuttoned my pants” and “I tested positive for a fat ass,” regardless of the fact these bodies are ones that got us through the last 18 months. But anyone planning to see a physician for help managing their weight should be aware that doctors aren’t any less affected by fatphobia. In fact, fatphobia in medicine is worse than ever.

