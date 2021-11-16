ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

What is ECMO? Doctors are shocked so many ICU patients are on this advanced life support right now

By The Conversation
MedicalXpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctors and health experts have expressed shock on social media recently about the number of ICU patients on ECMO treatment, especially in Victoria. ECMO, which stands for extra corporeal membrane oxygenation, is the life support of last resort for patients with severe heart and lung failure. At any one...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Two leading US physicians say doctors now need to screen and treat patients for exposure to air pollution

With numerous studies documenting air pollution's link to heart-related illness and death, two leading American physicians are calling on their peers to begin screening patients for exposure to indoor and outdoor air pollution and recommending interventions in order to limit exposure and improve cardiovascular health, the researchers write in the New England Journal of Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
chatelaine.com

What I Learned About Being A Fat Patient As A Fat Doctor

Hilary Offman is a lecturer at the Temerty Faculty of Medicine at the University of Toronto and a psychiatrist and psychoanalyst in Toronto. Let’s be frank—a lot of us will be going back to the office heavier than when the pandemic started. Whether that’s due to stress eating, lack of access to gyms, or simply the drastic world event we’ve all endured, everyone seems desperate to get their pre-pandemic bodies back. Social media is rife with contemptuous posts like “I thought I had COVID because I couldn’t breathe—then I unbuttoned my pants” and “I tested positive for a fat ass,” regardless of the fact these bodies are ones that got us through the last 18 months. But anyone planning to see a physician for help managing their weight should be aware that doctors aren’t any less affected by fatphobia. In fact, fatphobia in medicine is worse than ever.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecmo#Icu#Life Support#Drugs#Heart Failure#Covid#Membrane
MedicalXpress

Using short-acting opioids in the hospital could improve care for patients experiencing opioid withdrawal without pain

Expanding the use of short-acting opioids in situations where pain is not present, but where methadone or buprenorphine provide inadequate relief, may benefit hospitalized patients suffering from opioid withdrawal symptoms. While current U.S. guidelines do not recommend short-acting opioids for these patients, an expert commentary from the University of Toronto and Harvard Medical School suggests that both wider implementation of current best practices and an expansion of the treatment options available could improve care. The commentary is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
HEALTH
wglr.com

UW Health: Hospital conditions are driving factors behind risk for increased death rate among COVID patients in ICU

MADISON, Wis. — Researchers with the UW School of Medicine and Public Health say physical health is only one factor to consider when analyzing a hospital’s likelihood to have increased ICU mortality rates for patients with COVID-19. According to research published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, UW researchers used hospital data from around the country to determine the other factors that lead to increased mortality rates within 28 days of a patient’s admission. They found that the socioeconomic status of a hospital’s patient population and hospital strain were driving factors behind some hospitals’ higher 28-day ICU mortality rates.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
MedicalXpress

Measures of kidney function delay Black patients' treatment

To assess kidney function and track chronic kidney disease, health care providers commonly use a measure called eGFR (estimated glomerular filtration rate). But the two predominant equations used in the United States to calculate eGFR have come under increased scrutiny because they incorporate race-specific adjustments applied only to Black patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WISH-TV

Study shows 4 in 10 COVID-19 survivors now suffer from new disability

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mystery behind COVID-19 long-haulers still remains. But according to a report published in the latest issue of Critical Care, researchers uncovered emerging evidence about what’s happening to nearly 40% of people who’ve recovered from the virus. Scientists at Monash University in Australia followed 212 COVID-19 patients...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Midland Reporter-Telegram

For many ICU survivors and their families, life is never the same

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. - When she finally made it home after 54 days in the UPMC Mercy intensive care unit, Brenda Markle was literally helpless. She could not sit, stand or speak. She could not feed herself or use the bathroom. The occasional transfer from her bed to her motorized wheelchair...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Dexamethasone cut COVID-19 ICU admission, death risk 56% in trial

Dexamethasone, a common steroid, reduced the risk of ICU admission and death by 56 percent in a clinical trial conducted by researchers from Imperial College London in the U.K. The study, released Nov. 9, concluded that dexamethasone is a reliable and effective treatment for COVID-19, even in patients with diabetes....
PUBLIC HEALTH
GV Wire

Covid Patients in ICU Now Almost All Unvaccinated, Says Oxford Scientist

COVID-19 is no longer a disease of the vaccinated, according to the head researcher at the University of Oxford who developed the AstraZenica vaccine. The “ongoing horror” of patients gasping for breath in hospital is now “largely restricted” to people who are unvaccinated, according to professor Sir Andrew Pollard. Even...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy