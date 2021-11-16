ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Significant mental health impacts of the pandemic on nursing home staff

By Trinity College Dublin
MedicalXpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFindings from phase one of a research study exploring nursing home staff's mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic have unearthed significant impacts including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), low mood and suicidal thinking. The COWORKER Nursing Home Study involved researchers from St Patrick's Mental Health Services; Trinity College Dublin; the...

medicalxpress.com

