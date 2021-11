When the FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine came onto the market, the goal was to run up vaccinations to reach herd immunity, which would’ve essentially ended the pandemic. “I honestly think the delta variant sort of changed everything because it's just so much more infectious, looks like it's a little more severe and it's really slightly evaded our vaccines, and we just haven't been able to sort of beat the virus, and I think part of that is because of the resistance to being vaccinated,” Infectious Disease Dr. Christian Ramers said.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO