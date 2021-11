Holiday registered 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals over 23 minutes during Monday's 123-92 win over the Magic. Holiday has scored in double digits in six of his last seven games, and he has cleared the 15-point mark in four of those contests. The veteran point guard is not going to be one of Milwaukee's top scorers on a routine basis, but he is still valuable across all formats due to his ability to stuff the stat sheet and his valuable defensive contributions. Since returning from the injured list, Holiday is averaging 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds and a combined 2.3 steals/blocks per game.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO