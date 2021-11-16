SCN Survey Shows More Growers Are Increasing Primary Management Strategies

Corey Cutler, MD, MPH, FRCPC: GVHD [graft versus host disease] prophylaxis is universal. The only time that we don’t do prophylaxis is when you have a transplant from identical twins, or when you are using the patient as their own donor, or autologous transplantation. Aside from those 2 scenarios, GVHD prophylaxis is absolutely required. It comes in 2 forms, either pharmacologic or via graft manipulation. Pharmacologic GVHD prophylaxis is far and away more common in North America. The standard of care in matched related and matched unrelated donor transplantation is the combination of a calcineurin inhibitor, such as tacrolimus or less commonly cyclosporine, in combination with methotrexate. This is the tried, tested, and true standard in North America, but there are some alternatives that can be considered. The use of post-transplantation cyclophosphamide, which is used predominantly in haploidentical transplantation, has now been adapted to matched transplantation. Although it does not appear to offer much in terms of advantage based on recent studies such as the PROGRESS II trial from the Blood and Marrow Transplant Clinical Trials Network. Then other agents added to tacrolimus and methotrexate can be considered. At our center we use sirolimus, particularly in our reduced-intensity transplants. There are a lot of other experimental approaches to preventing acute graft versus host disease.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO