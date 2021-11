Major League Baseball today announced that Trey Mancini has been named the recipient of the 2021 American League Comeback Player of the Year Award. Mancini becomes the first Orioles player to take home this award. The Comeback Player of the Year Awards are officially sanctioned by Major League Baseball and have been presented annually since 2005 to one player in each league who has re-emerged on the field during the season. The 30 club beat reporters from MLB.com, the official website of Major League Baseball, selected the winners from an original list of 30 candidates (one per MLB club).

