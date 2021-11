EDC (Electric Daisy Carnival) Las Vegas 2021 was held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from October 22 to 24, and it was a weekend filled with the hottest DJs, circus rides, energetic guests, and plenty of bumping and hypnotizing music spread across the many stages. It also had one of the most impressive fireworks and drone shows that I’ve ever seen. With the event now over, ravers are ready for the next one with EDC Las Vegas 2022 in May. Even though EDC Las Vegas 2021 is over, you can still relive the fond memories with full set videos and audio and other experiences.

