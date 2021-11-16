ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
America is in a never-ending housing boom. Home Depot is reaping the rewards

By CNN
CBS 58
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- Is the red hot housing market finally set to cool off? If so, someone forgot to tell Home Depot shoppers. Home Depot reported earnings for the third quarter Tuesday that easily topped forecasts. Overall sales rose nearly 10% from a year ago to $36.8 billion, also surpassing Wall Street's...

