Governor Kathy Hochul’s administration states the Department of Health will finally be transparent

FingerLakes1.com
 7 days ago
Governor Kathy Hochul has shared that compared to former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration, the Department of Health is now able to be fully transparent.

Released transcripts from the investigation conducted by Attorney General Letitia James’ office shed light into what it was like under his administration.

Earlier in the pandemic it was discovered that test results from local governments weren’t sent directly to the Department of Health. They were not allowed to work together. Instead, test results went through the governor’s office first.

Hochul has said since taking office in Aug. her ultimate goal was to change the culture and get rid of toxicity.

She has since released additional data surrounding COVID-19 deaths.

