Conor Coady insists England will not travel to Qatar next year ignorant of the human rights criticisms surrounding that country’s hosting of the World Cup.Qatar has been heavily condemned by organisations such as Amnesty International over the way migrant workers have been treated during the construction of facilities for the tournament in 2022.England defender Coady admits conversations have not been had within the squad because they have been focusing on ensuring the team qualify for the event.But with their place almost certain to be confirmed on Monday – England need just a point from their final qualifier against winless minnows...

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO