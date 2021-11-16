ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French skier Théaux crashes in training, will miss Olympics

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 7 days ago

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — Three-time Olympian Adrien Théaux underwent surgery after he crashed in training in the United States and will miss the Olympic season, the French ski...

