Three Throws with Scho: Mac Jones and Dak Prescott lead the way

The NFL continued its topsy-turvy ways in Week 10 of the 2021 season.

This slate of games began with the Baltimore Ravens struggling to figure out the pressure schemes the Miami Dolphins brought to bear, as the Dolphins came away winners on Thursday night. It ended with Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams — even with the newly-acquired Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. — struggling against the San Francisco 49ers.

In between? The Philadelphia Eagles made a case for their own playoff dreams, the Dallas Cowboys bounced back with a blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons, the Pittsburgh Steelers settled for a tie against the Detroit Lions of all teams, and Taylor Heinicke finally outdueled Tom Brady.

Oh, and do not look now but Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots might be for real.

As we do each week, let us dive into the notable quarterback performances from the week that was.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

We kick things off with a rebound performance from Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. After suffering a dismal loss at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Allen and the Bills bounced back with a 45-17 victory over the New York Jets.

In the win, the quarterback completed 21 of 28 passes for 366 yards and a pair of touchdowns, along with an interception. In this video we’ll dive into two impressive throws in the vertical passing game to Stefon Diggs, along with a post route to beat zone coverage over the top:

Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Are Mac Jones and the New England Patriots for real?

In typical fashion for a Bill Belichick team, the Patriots look to be playing their best football as the drive to the playoffs begins. During a game with a playoff-type atmosphere, Jones and the Patriots dispatched the Cleveland Browns with ease, winning by a final score of 45-7. Jones had perhaps his best day as a professional, completing 19 of 23 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns, his first three-TD game in the NFL.

This breakdown dives into one of those touchdowns, as well as two impressive throws in the deep passing game:

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills were not the only quarterback/team pairing to enjoy a rebound after a tough Week 9. Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys played out a similar scenario, as Dallas handled the Atlanta Falcons with ease a week after a shocking 14-point loss to the Denver Broncos.

A week removed from struggling against a physical Broncos defense, Prescott found things much easier attacking the Falcons. He completed 24 of 31 passes for 296 yards and a pair of touchdowns, adding a rushing TD as well. In this breakdown we will highlight a touchdown to CeeDee Lamb on a Smash concept, his mechanics moving to the left and a lovely play-action design from Kellen Moore:

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Are the Philadelphia Eagles actually in playoff contention?

Thanks to their 30-13 victory in Denver over the Broncos, the Eagles now sit at 4-6 on the season, a game out of playoff position. With some very winnable games left on the schedule (they play the New York Giants and the Washington Football Team twice each, as well as the New York Jets) the playoffs are not out of reach.

For those hoping to see continued growth from Jalen Hurts as a passer, Sunday was your kind of day. Hurts completed 16 of 23 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns, along with an interception. But it was how he made some of those throws that stands out:

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Then there is Patrick Mahomes.

After weeks of worry and consternation over the state of the Kansas City Chiefs offense, Mahomes and company had the quintessential “get right” game Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. In the 41-17 victory, Mahomes completed 35 of 50 passes for 406 yards and five touchdowns.

In this video, we will highlight Mahomes executing on a three-level concept to beat two-high coverage, his footwork on a RPO design, and a vertical shot play to Tyreek Hill: