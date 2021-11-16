ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Three Throws with Scho: Mac Jones and Dak Prescott lead the way

By Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IRCep_0cyDHeZh00

The NFL continued its topsy-turvy ways in Week 10 of the 2021 season.

This slate of games began with the Baltimore Ravens struggling to figure out the pressure schemes the Miami Dolphins brought to bear, as the Dolphins came away winners on Thursday night. It ended with Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams — even with the newly-acquired Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. — struggling against the San Francisco 49ers.

In between? The Philadelphia Eagles made a case for their own playoff dreams, the Dallas Cowboys bounced back with a blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons, the Pittsburgh Steelers settled for a tie against the Detroit Lions of all teams, and Taylor Heinicke finally outdueled Tom Brady.

Oh, and do not look now but Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots might be for real.

As we do each week, let us dive into the notable quarterback performances from the week that was.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YCG4N_0cyDHeZh00
(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

We kick things off with a rebound performance from Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. After suffering a dismal loss at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Allen and the Bills bounced back with a 45-17 victory over the New York Jets.

In the win, the quarterback completed 21 of 28 passes for 366 yards and a pair of touchdowns, along with an interception. In this video we’ll dive into two impressive throws in the vertical passing game to Stefon Diggs, along with a post route to beat zone coverage over the top:

Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Are Mac Jones and the New England Patriots for real?

In typical fashion for a Bill Belichick team, the Patriots look to be playing their best football as the drive to the playoffs begins. During a game with a playoff-type atmosphere, Jones and the Patriots dispatched the Cleveland Browns with ease, winning by a final score of 45-7. Jones had perhaps his best day as a professional, completing 19 of 23 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns, his first three-TD game in the NFL.

This breakdown dives into one of those touchdowns, as well as two impressive throws in the deep passing game:

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJU45_0cyDHeZh00
(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills were not the only quarterback/team pairing to enjoy a rebound after a tough Week 9. Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys played out a similar scenario, as Dallas handled the Atlanta Falcons with ease a week after a shocking 14-point loss to the Denver Broncos.

A week removed from struggling against a physical Broncos defense, Prescott found things much easier attacking the Falcons. He completed 24 of 31 passes for 296 yards and a pair of touchdowns, adding a rushing TD as well. In this breakdown we will highlight a touchdown to CeeDee Lamb on a Smash concept, his mechanics moving to the left and a lovely play-action design from Kellen Moore:

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kzmu4_0cyDHeZh00
(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Are the Philadelphia Eagles actually in playoff contention?

Thanks to their 30-13 victory in Denver over the Broncos, the Eagles now sit at 4-6 on the season, a game out of playoff position. With some very winnable games left on the schedule (they play the New York Giants and the Washington Football Team twice each, as well as the New York Jets) the playoffs are not out of reach.

For those hoping to see continued growth from Jalen Hurts as a passer, Sunday was your kind of day. Hurts completed 16 of 23 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns, along with an interception. But it was how he made some of those throws that stands out:

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409Z1M_0cyDHeZh00
(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Then there is Patrick Mahomes.

After weeks of worry and consternation over the state of the Kansas City Chiefs offense, Mahomes and company had the quintessential “get right” game Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. In the 41-17 victory, Mahomes completed 35 of 50 passes for 406 yards and five touchdowns.

In this video, we will highlight Mahomes executing on a three-level concept to beat two-high coverage, his footwork on a RPO design, and a vertical shot play to Tyreek Hill:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

In Week 11, two of the league’s premier quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, will face off in a marquee matchup. Ahead of this weekend’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in Arrow Stadium, Mahomes shared his thoughts regarding the QB on the other sideline. “I mean...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
New York Post

Rex Ryan rips Mike McCarthy over ‘horrendous’ Dak Prescott decision

Just because Dak Prescott had no qualms about playing in all four quarters of Sunday’s loss to the Broncos doesn’t mean everyone was thrilled with the move. During Monday’s installment of ESPN’s “Get Up,” Rex Ryan ripped Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy over his decision to keep Prescott in the game and potentially risk further injury for the 28-year-old quarterback, who had been sidelined a week prior over calf issues.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Mac Jones
On3.com

Dak Prescott makes promise following loss to the Chiefs

The Dallas Cowboys came into Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs sporting a 7-2 record and fresh off a blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons, but that same Cowboys squad didn’t show up on the field against the Chiefs. The product on the field certainly wasn’t the same as last week’s, and that led to an ugly 19-9 loss at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady’s bestie starting to fall for Mac Jones

A favorite target of New England’s last great quarterback has started to become a fan of its current one, too. Mac Jones has led the Patriots to four consecutive wins and positioned them back into the playoff race for the final half of the season, and Julian Edelman, one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets and a close friend, is taking notice.
NFL
NBC Sports

Stephen Jones was not a fan of Dak Prescott powering his way into the end zone

With the Cowboys leading 36-3 late in the third quarter on Sunday, Dak Prescott lowered his shoulder and collided with three Falcons defenders on his way into the end zone to score a rushing touchdown. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones was not cheering. Jones said that at that point...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Cowboys#Jets#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Atlanta Falcons#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Detroit Lions#The New England Patriots#The Buffalo Bills
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 9

These NFL quarterbacks played badly enough in the early slate of Week 9 to just take a seat on the bench and think about their poor play. Week 9 of the NFL season got off to just about the craziest start that you could imagine. The Cowboys got blown out by the Broncos at home, the Bills lost to the Jaguars as neither team found the end zone, the Browns lambasted the Bengals after a drama-filled week in Cleveland, the Falcons upended the Saints, and the Giants topped the Raiders.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
The Spun

Michael Irvin Not Happy With Dak Prescott’s Decision Today

Dak Prescott is leading the Dallas Cowboys to an absolute rout of the Atlanta Falcons today. But one play Dak just made has Cowboys legend Michael Irvin fuming. Taking to Twitter a few minutes ago, Irvin admonished Dak for the effort he put in to his rushing touchdown that made the game 43-3. He said that the Cowboys didn’t need Dak to put his body at risk just to score the touchdown.
NFL
Yardbarker

McConfusion: Cowboys Coach Can't Defend Foolish Dak Prescott Decision

Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. *Fine, I give up. (Spoiler alert: I never really give up.) I’ve questioned several of Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s zany gambles, but his most nonsensical ploy yet was allowing Dak Prescott to play in the final quarter of an at-the-time 30-0 blowout against the Broncos last Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Announce Update On CeeDee Lamb

One of the Dallas Cowboys top playmakers won’t return against the Chiefs. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been ruled “out” with a concussion. The news comes courtesy of ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Lamb was initially labeled “questionable” to return while going through the NFL’s concussion protocol. That changed following...
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott endures another loss, mourns death of his grandmother

If Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not suffered enough over the last couple of years, he now must endure the passing of maternal grandmother Margeret Ebarb. Prescott acknowledged her passing with a series of messages on Instagram Friday morning. “We wouldn’t be here without you and I promise to...
NFL
The Spun

A Major Boost Is Coming For The Cowboys’ Defense

The Cowboys fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 19-9 on Sunday night. It’s their second loss in three tries. Fortunately, they’re getting a major boost on the defense side of the ball. It’s still unclear how soon the “near future” is. But it sounds like Lawrence will be available in...
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott Had 1 Promise For Fans After Sunday’s Loss

Sunday afternoon wasn’t a great day for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, 19-9, at Arrowhead Stadium. Dallas played most of the game without Amari Cooper, Tyron Smith and CeeDee Lamb – and it showed. Prescott and Co. were unable to get...
NFL
FanSided

Dak Prescott ‘not a fan’ of Patrick Mahomes no-look passes

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made a sly comment about Patrick Mahomes’ no-look passes, saying he’s “not a fan” of the technique himself. It’s only Friday, but Dak Prescott is already slinging shade at Patrick Mahomes before their Week 11 meeting. Asked if he’s tried the no-look pass popularized by...
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott Had An Unfortunate Celebration Accident

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys bounced back from last week’s debacle against the Denver Broncos with a dominant showing on Sunday afternoon. The starting quarterback contributed to three touchdowns and the offense looked completely revitalized in a 43-3 shellacking of the Atlanta Falcons. Prescott was sharp in the Cowboys...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
94K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy