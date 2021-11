Roland has announced two new hardware synths as part of their Boutique series – the JX-08 and the JD-08. Modelled on the JX-8P and the JD-800 respectively, the new boutiques are mini versions of two classic synths from Roland’s back catalogue. The JX-8P was a late ’80s classic that was known for its shimmering chords and raw bass arps. The original was a digital beast, meaning it was hard to program and didn’t have many instant-access controls on top of the unit.

