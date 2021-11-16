ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Performers thrive and audiences are entertained at The Gamm Theatre

By Brendan Kirby
WPRI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning on The Rhode Home we welcomed Pete Cardi of NIROPE along with Amy Gravelle from The Gamm Theatre. As longtime champions of the arts and the community, NIROPE are...

www.wpri.com

Comments / 0

piratemedia1.com

BlackBox Dance Theatre to perform ‘Patriot,’ highlight veteran stories

BlackBox Dance Theatre (BBDT) will arrive at East Carolina University’s Main Campus Student Center Black Box Theatre on Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. with “Patriot,” a multimedia dance, theatre and storytelling show. “Patriot” was inspired by real stories, both collected from veterans outside the group as well as some of...
THEATER & DANCE
uu.edu

Union Theatre to perform “Decision Height” Nov. 12-16

JACKSON, Tenn. — Nov. 11, 2021 — Union University Theatre will perform the historical drama “Decision Height,” based on the stories of female pilots during World War II, Nov. 12-16 at the W.D. Powell Theater. Crista Wilhite, director for “Decision Height,” said the play shares the untold story of World...
THEATER & DANCE
Sidelines

MTSU Theatre and Dance performs “Sweeney Todd”

The demon barber of Fleet Street sailed into the Tucker Theatre at Middle Tennessee State University. From Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, students could witness the tale of Sweeny Todd by MTSU Theatre and Dance. The show was directed by both Kristi Shamburger (a professor of theatre) and Will Perkins...
THEATER & DANCE
rockpapershotgun.com

Fallout 76 roleplayers formed a theatre company and performed Macbeth

I recently finished the novel Station Eleven, set after a global flu pandemic, where a troupe travel the post-apocalyptic USA performing Shakespeare plays. Yep, picked a great time to read that one. But I'm delighted to learn that a group of Fallout 76 roleplayers have formed a troupe of actors performing plays inside Bethesda's post-apocalyptic MMO, and recently staged Macbeth inside their own version of the Globe theatre.
MOVIES
Boone News-Republican

Boone Community Theatre to perform ‘All Together Now’ Saturday

Beloved songs of the Broadway stage will be performed by the Boone Community Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday at the First Free Church, 1407 Kate Shelley Dr. in Boone. BCT, alongside numerous theaters across the nation, will put on this show thanks to the generosity of Music Theatre International. “They’re...
BOONE, IA
radionwtn.com

HCHS Theatre Department To Perform Neil Simon’s “Fools” This Weekend

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County High School Theatre Department will be performing Neil Simon’s “Fools” this week, under the direction of the new theatre teacher Wendy Breedlove. The cast performed the production in dress reheasal and are ready for the performances this weekend. Show dates are as follows:. Friday, November 12...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Missoulian

'Fabled': UM Theatre & Dance invites audiences back for live play

Audiences can come back on campus and see a play in person and indoors this weekend in the Montana Theatre for the first time in a while. “Fabled” is the first full production for in-person ticket-holders that the School of Theatre and Dance at the University of Montana has offered since the start of the pandemic.
THEATER & DANCE
Plainview Daily Herald

Sunny-Side Up String Quartet to perform at Fair Theatre Sunday

The Sunny-Side UP String Quartet is set to perform in Plainview on Sunday at The Fair Theatre. The show starts at 3 p.m. and admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students of all ages. Tickets can be purchased at the door with cash, credit cards, checks made out to the Plainview Civic Music Association (PCMA)).
PLAINVIEW, TX
stpetecatalyst.com

ThinkTank Theatre opens ‘The Giver,’ for young audiences, this weekend

Lois Lowry’s novel The Giver turned out to be the perfect choice for ThinkTank, the Tampa Theatre company focused on creating “progressive” theater for young people. As in YA (young adult) theater. Not children’s theater. “It’s almost odd to call teenagers children nowadays,” says ThinkTank artistic director Georgia Mallory Guy....
TAMPA, FL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Community Theatre to perform ‘Blithe Spirit’; sets auditions for next week

The Salem Community Theatre has announced ‘Blithe Spirit’ will be performed early next year with auditions scheduled for next Monday and Wednesday. Blithe Spirit is a comedy by Noel Coward. It concerns skeptical novelist, Charles Condomine, who invites the eccentric medium and clairvoyant, Madame Arcati, to his house to conduct a séance hoping to gather material for his next book. The scheme backfires when they accidentally summon the ghost of his temperamental first wife, Elvira, who makes continual attempts to disrupt Charles’ life and current marriage to his second wife, Ruth.
SALEM, IL
phillyfunguide.com

LIVE, IN-PERSON: UPCOMING BRYN MAWR AND HAVERFORD THEATRE PROGRAM PERFORMANCES

THEATER PROGRAM OF BRYN MAWR AND HAVERFORD COLLEGES PRESENTS GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES, NOVEMBER 12-14, 18-20 Guest Director Akeem Davis Leads an Ensemble Cast in the Theater Program’s First Live Performance Since the Pandemic. BRYN MAWR, PA – Gruesome Playground Injuries, by Rajiv Joseph, is the fast-paced, intense story of Kayleen...
BRYN MAWR, PA
GW Hatchet

Weekend Outlook – Attend a performance of Rent at Signature Theatre

As final exam season is on the horizon, carve out some time this weekend to enjoy live entertainment throughout the city. Catch a comedy show right off campus on Friday, learn about culture through a virtual film festival highlighting Native stories Saturday and enjoy a smash Broadway musical on Sunday.
PERFORMING ARTS
Franklin Favorite

Arts Council returns dinner theatre with performance of 'Pageant at Barrington Hills 2'

The Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council is presenting its first dinner theatre in two years — “Pageant at Barrington Hills 2” next week at the Roxy Theatre. The sequel performance follows the production presented in 2019 with most all of the original cast returning to the stage. The shows are taking place on Friday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. for a dessert only show.
FRANKLIN, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Live theatre returns to Shea’s; what it means to performers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The excitement of reuniting with friends is felt throughout Shea’s Performing Arts Center. The theatre is back in full swing following a year-and-a-half intermission due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “To be reopening, there were a lot of tears of joy,” Shea’s President Michael B. Murphy said. “It...
BUFFALO, NY
WCIA

Theatre company participates in global performance

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A one time show is coming to the Virginia Theater in Champaign on Friday. The Champaign-Urbana Theater Company, or CUTC, is participating in a global event. It’s called “All Together Now.” More than 2,500 theaters are participating in a musical revenue. It’s a fundraiser to help theater companies that have struggled […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Lockhaven Express

Lotus Land to perform at State Theatre on Nov. 20

STATE COLLEGE — The State Theatre will present American RUSH Tribute band, Lotus Land, on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. The cost for tickets is $41 for premium orchestra and $36 for orchesta/balcony seating. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://thestatetheatre.org/events/lotus-land/. With an unparalleled performance, The American RUSH Tribute...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

