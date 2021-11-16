Performers thrive and audiences are entertained at The Gamm Theatre

The Salem Community Theatre has announced ‘Blithe Spirit’ will be performed early next year with auditions scheduled for next Monday and Wednesday. Blithe Spirit is a comedy by Noel Coward. It concerns skeptical novelist, Charles Condomine, who invites the eccentric medium and clairvoyant, Madame Arcati, to his house to conduct a séance hoping to gather material for his next book. The scheme backfires when they accidentally summon the ghost of his temperamental first wife, Elvira, who makes continual attempts to disrupt Charles’ life and current marriage to his second wife, Ruth.

SALEM, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO