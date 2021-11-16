ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ireland’s Co Waterford As One Of The World’s Highest Vaccination Rates; Still Covid 19 Cases Are On The Rise

By Rada Mateescu
healththoroughfare.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are more regions all over the world with high vaccination rates, but it seems that the covid 19 cases are still on the rise. Sky News is trying to explain all this in a recent article that they posted. The article begins by noting that a massive 99.5%...

www.healththoroughfare.com

Comments / 6

Related
healththoroughfare.com

There’s a New Definition for Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

With vaccinations for the SARS-CoV-2 virus being imposed across the world, more or less officially, it may not be enough anymore to receive just two jabs to be considered fully vaccinated. According to a new article from CNN, the definition of fully vaccinated for COVID is changing to three doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Breaking News About First Covid Patient In Wuhan Reveals New Data

As you probably know by now, the very first Covid-19 case came from Wuhan. The Guardian notes for its readers that the case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and “not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, according to a US study.”
WORLD
The Independent

Covid news – live: German minister says citizens will be ‘vaccinated, recovered or dead’ by end of winter

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Sky News#Cnbc#European
BBC

Covid-19: St Albans has one of country's highest rates

People have been warned Covid infection levels are "high enough for numbers to rise again rapidly" in a district which has England's seventh highest rate. St Albans in Hertfordshire had a case rate of 561.9 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 4 November. It is 24% down on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Torridge rates rise sharply to highest in England

Covid-19 infection rates have risen by 88% in a week in part of south west England, making it the area with the highest case rate in the country. Torridge, in north Devon, saw infections hit their highest levels in the seven days up to 11 November. Government statistics said there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: U.S. Cases Rise for First Time in 10 Weeks, Vaccines Wane but Remain Highly Protective, Europe Had Half of World’s COVID-19 Deaths Earlier in Month, Germany Faces ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 2:33 p.m. on November 12, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 252,264,561 (up from 251,885,689 Thursday) Total deaths worldwide: 5,084,373 (up from 5,079,013 Thursday) Total...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
constructforstl.org

Here are Industries With Highest & Lowest COVID Vaccination Rates

From Forbes: As Covid-19 vaccine requirements take effect for workers across the country, new Morning Consult polling suggests employees’ opposition to the vaccine varies wildly based on the industry they work in—here are the workers that are most and least likely to have gotten the shot. Key Facts. Financial services...
INDUSTRY
washingtoninformer.com

Virginia’s COVID Cases, Positivity Rate on the Rise

Virginia’s COVID-19 positivity rate is nearing 6% — well above the mark recommended by the World Health Organization — as the daily number of new cases also begins to inch upward after weeks of decline. The seven-day daily average positivity rate of PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests conducted in the...
VIRGINIA STATE
MarketRealist

COVID-19 Is Surging in Europe Again—Here's Why

Hospitals in certain European countries are becoming overwhelmed again as COVID-19 cases rise. As a result, nations are putting lockdown restrictions in place and leaving residents disappointed in a reversal of pandemic progress. Article continues below advertisement. The surge in COVID-19 cases in parts of Europe can be traced back...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Shock: Austria Just Made Vaccines Mandatory For Everyone

The mandatory covid vaccines have been making headlines a lot lately due to the massive controversies that they are creating. Check out the latest reports coming from Austria. Austria makes covid vaccines mandatory for everyone. It’s been just revealed that Austria has become the first Western nation to make Covid...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure in...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy