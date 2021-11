Last month, the Redmi Note 11 series went official in China, which includes three smartphones under it, and now, the company is bringing one of those phones to India. The vanilla Redmi Note 11 is coming to India, but as the Redmi Note 11T 5G. So, this is the same case as the Note 10 5G, which was launched in India as the Note 10T 5G. Redmi has now officially announced that it is launching the Note 11T 5G in India on the 30th of November. So, we still have a couple of weeks left for the launch.

