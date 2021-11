AKRON, Ohio — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is from a previous story. Dustin Crum ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns and Kent State defeated Akron 38-0. It was the third straight victory for the Golden Flashes (6-5, 5-2 in MAC play) in the annual "Wagon Wheel" showdown, with the two schools only separated by about 10 miles. The win also sets up a home showdown with Miami of Ohio (6-5, 5-2) for the Mid-American Conference East title in the regular-season finale next Saturday.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO