Aerospace & Defense

FAA Permits/Licenses for BC; issues underlying procurement, Updates/Discussion

NASASpaceFlight.com
 8 days ago

Sea turtles and 24/7 beach access for all of the deprived biologists?. With ELV best efficiency was the paradigm. The new paradigm is reusable, good enough, and commonality of design. Same engines. Design once. Same vehicle. Design once. Reusable. Build once. Given SpaceX's antagonistic history, the FAA will...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

Aviation Week

FAA’s Dickson Confident In 5G Issue Resolution

WASHINGTON—The FAA and wireless telecommunications stakeholders are making progress identifying conflicts between certain aircraft systems and 5G wireless networks, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said Nov. 16, emphasizing that potential mitigations on both sides are still being discussed. “The... Subscription Required. FAA’s Dickson Confident In 5G Issue Resolution is published in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Texas launch site Discussion and Updates - Thread 12

First image is a steel delivery to the launch site back in late October. It seemed to be some kind of fairlead, but where it went was a mystery. Looks like it helps guide cryo hoses on launch tower QD arm. Second image shows piece embedded deep within all the...
TEXAS STATE
NASASpaceFlight.com

NASA HLS (Human Landing System) Lunar Landers

NASA has already indicated their path forward is LETS. In the case where we're talking about deadlines and procurement that are already under way, ignoring things is meaningless and is not 'another thing'. We are not talking about not implementing something, we are talking about following an already prescribed path to select multiple providers that doesn't give any consideration to 60 day deadlines in some law.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Engineering General Thread 4

A recent Bocachicagal post (praise be). Crazy thought here, are these vent covers oriented the way they are to keep the elements out or are they angled the way they are such that hard venting (like tri-vent or bi-vent hard) would be able to generate ullage thrust after stage separation? Is that nuts to assume?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

New NASA /DOD nuclear thermal propulsion effort

They mention the “total costs to build the engine” to be $4-5 billion in 1985 dollars. That’s $10-13B in today’s money. So until someone corrects me, I’ll just say that each NTR stage with 75klbf of thrust costs $10B. It’s wrong, isn’t even a good guess, but no one has provided me with a better estimate.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
centraloregondaily.com

Bend City Council discusses Old Bend Parking District permit system

The Old Bend Parking District permit system was created last year to help residents in the area keep parking available and to prevent potential campers from staying in the neighborhood. Every resident in the area pays $25 a year for a pass to park in the designated street locations. “I...
TRAFFIC
cityoflaurel.org

Online Permits and Licensing Portal will be down for upgrades on November 24th

The City of Laurel's online permits and licensing portal will be down tomorrow, Wednesday, November 24th from 8am to 5pm for a software upgrade. City offices are closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday and Friday, so you will not be able to make any payments--either online or in person- until Monday, November 29th. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience.
LAUREL, MD
NASASpaceFlight.com

An Engine beyond Raptor?

Pure speculation, but when I triangulate: (1) "Raptor on track to $250,000 each" with (2) Will Heltsley leaving apparently for lack of progress, and (3) a complete redesign needed for a new engine that won't be called raptor, I wonder if it has recently become apparent to Elon that Raptor cost reduction will hit a wall well before it gets to the $250K target (or, alternately, that it will fail on something else, like how many times it can be reused). Maybe Elon thinks Will over-promised on cost reduction or that he was responsible designing into a dead end that wouldn't ever get there, hence the major redesign with a new leader and a new name to emphasize the clean break. I am certainly not casting stones at Mr. Heltsley, but if the reports are true, Elon thinks he didn't deliver. It is also possible that Elon is moving the goal post on the engine team, but based on the economics others have pointed out, there isn't much need to go drastically lower than Elon's $1k/ton target.
CARS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company abandons appeal to export Iowa groundwater

A northeast Iowa company that initially sought to export billions of gallons of groundwater to parched western states each year but scaled back the quantity after pushback has abandoned the request to state regulators altogether. The Pattison Sand Co. proposal was repeatedly rejected by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources — most recently in May […] The post Company abandons appeal to export Iowa groundwater appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
AFP

Space telescope launch delayed after site incident

The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, which astronomers hope will herald a new era of discovery, has been delayed until December 22 after an accident at its launch facility in French Guiana, NASA said Monday. The space telescope was originally supposed to launch on December 18, so for now the delay is only a few days. 
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelPulse

FAA Issues Hefty Fines for Unruly Passengers

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced fines worth more than $160,000 issued to eight unruly airline passengers who were involved in disruptive incidents related to alcohol. According to The Associated Press, FAA officials did not identify the passengers who were fined, but said they face a combined total of $161,823...
FAA
NASASpaceFlight.com

Lunar Surface Fission Power RFP

Battelle Energy Alliance, contractor for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory, and NASA are seeking proposals from nuclear and space industry leaders to develop innovative technologies for a fission surface power (FSP) system for lunar power applications. The request for proposal can be viewed here. Proposals are due by Feb. 19, 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Conversation U.S.

Why the oil industry's pivot to carbon capture and storage – while it keeps on drilling – isn't a climate change solution

After decades of sowing doubt about climate change and its causes, the fossil fuel industry is now shifting to a new strategy: presenting itself as the source of solutions. This repositioning includes rebranding itself as a “carbon management industry.” This strategic pivot was on display at the Glasgow climate summit and at a Congressional hearing in October 2021, where CEOs of four major oil companies talked about a “lower-carbon future.” That future, in their view, would be powered by the fuels they supply and technologies they could deploy to remove the planet-warming carbon dioxide their products emit – provided they...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

