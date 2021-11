One of the most respected figures in the annals of Mercer County soccer is calling it a day, as Joe Fink is stepping down as head coach of the Trenton High boys soccer team. The second oldest of seven brothers, who are in the Mercer County Soccer Hall of Fame as a family, Fink served as the Tornadoes head man the past six years, and was an assistant six years prior to that. He was also a highly successful coach at the youth level before his Trenton High tenure.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO