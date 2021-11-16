Ravens' Odafe Oweh: Tallies another sack

The Baltimore Ravens do nothing easily. Yes, they have the AFC’s best record among teams that have had their bye. Baltimore is 6-2 and Tennessee is 7-2. The Ravens’ excitement quotient is off the charts, and their special teams are, well, very special. Yet they specialize in providing angst for their fans and, probably for coach John Harbaugh. They probably will do so again on Thursday night when they face Miami.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO