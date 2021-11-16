Ravens' Odafe Oweh: Tallies another sack

Jackson (illness) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Shaffer adds that the Ravens are hoping that the quarterback can bounce back from his non-COVID-19-related illness in time to practice Friday. Earlier Thursday, offensive coordinator Greg Roman told Shaffer that Jackson was "feeling better," but following back-to-back missed sessions, the signal-caller will likely need to get back on the field Friday for the Ravens to be more comfortable that he'll be ready to go Sunday against the Bears.
