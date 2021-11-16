ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens' Odafe Oweh: Tallies another sack

 7 days ago

Oweh had four tackles (three solo) and one sack during Thursday's 22-10 loss to the...

The Spun

More Details Emerging From Lamar Jackson’s Illness

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be a late scratch to today’s game against the Chicago Bears due to an illness. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, new details are emerging from Jackson’s injury that may be cause for concern. Ravens team doctors appear to be struggling to identify exactly what it is.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s injury status gets critical update for Week 12

The Baltimore Ravens have been anxiously waiting for any update on Lamar Jackson’s status leading up to the Ravens’ matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Jackson did not suit up for the Ravens’ Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears, in which the 7-3 Ravens secured the win, 16-13. Jackson was sidelined due to an illness. As Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports:
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Justin Tucker: Another strong outing

Tucker made both of his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point attempts Sunday against the Vikings. Tucker has not missed a kick since Week 3, a span of nine field-goal attempts and 12 extra-point attempts. He has made 16 of 17 field goals overall and ranks ninth among kickers in terms of fantasy production. The Ravens have a Thursday night game on the road against the Dolphins in Week 10.
NFL
KTVZ

Ravens figure to provide more angst for fans and another win

The Baltimore Ravens do nothing easily. Yes, they have the AFC’s best record among teams that have had their bye. Baltimore is 6-2 and Tennessee is 7-2. The Ravens’ excitement quotient is off the charts, and their special teams are, well, very special. Yet they specialize in providing angst for their fans and, probably for coach John Harbaugh. They probably will do so again on Thursday night when they face Miami.
NFL
arcamax.com

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to miss another start, Jacoby Brissett gets nod vs. Ravens

The fractured middle finger on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s throwing hand cost him a second consecutive start. The Dolphins and coach Brian Flores decided the second-year quarterback was not ready to start against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night at Hard Rock Stadium and opted again for backup Jacoby Brissett, a league source confirmed to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Tagovailoa, who entered Thursday questionable, remains available to back up Brissett.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Ravens Use Air Attack to Overcome Yet Another Slow Start

While watching the first half of Sunday’s game against the Vikings, with Lamar spraying inaccurate passes everywhere, I started planning what I was would write for this column. Something like, “Lamar’s bad day as a passer dragged down the numbers for all the receivers” etc etc. Then the second half happened, with its four straight touchdown drives (I’m including the one at the end of the first half) to storm back and take the lead.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Chiefs OLB Justin Houston recorded 100th career sack in Ravens vs. Dolphins

A former Kansas City Chiefs player joined a very exclusive club during “Thursday Night Football.”. In the third quarter of the Baltimore Ravens’ tilt against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, former Chiefs OLB Justin Houston took down QB Jacoby Brissett, notching his 100th career sack. In his eight seasons in Kansas City, Houston notched 78.5 of those sacks. He’s since managed 19 sacks in two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and three sacks with the Ravens this season, totaling 100.5 career sacks.
NFL
nittanysportsnow.com

Former PSU OLB Odafe Oweh Continues Strong Rookie Season Against Miami Dolphins

With former teammate Micah Parsons stealing the spotlight in the NFL this season, Baltimore Ravens’ rookie defensive end Odafe Oweh has slipped a bit under the radar at times this season. However, Oweh has been a dominant presence on the Ravens’ defensive line this season, and that was on display...
NFL
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens Week 10 Rookie Report: Bateman continues to impress, Oweh ends sack drought

The Baltimore Ravens had all of the healthy members from their 2021 rookie class active for their stunning 22-10 loss on the road to the Miami Dolphins in primetime on Thursday Night Football. Of all the first-year players that suited up for the game, the two first round picks stood out the most.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Josh Bynes: First sack of season

Bynes has been relevant for IDP fantasy purposes ever since he stepped into a starting role on defense Week 6. Versus the Bears on Sunday, Bynes will get an opportunity to face both a rookie quarterback who's been relatively mistake-prone, and an exploitable opposing O-line.
NFL
247Sports

Baltimore Ravens' Odafe Oweh leads NFL rookies in pressures

Odafe Oweh has proven to be an exceptional value pick by the Baltimore Ravens. The former Penn State stud leads all NFL rookies with 29 QB pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. Former Alabama star Christian Barmore (New England) has 28 and Oweh's old Penn State teammate Micah Parsons (Dallas) has 26. But Oweh has been a revelation for the Ravens.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Patrick Queen: Picks up second sack

Queen had five tackles (four solo), one sack and one forced fumble during Thursday's 22-10 loss to the Dolphins. Queen's impact play wasn't enough to earn a victory for Baltimore, but it was reassuring to see him come back to IDP relevance. In his previous three contests, Queen had only racked up nine total tackles. The second-year pro will look to continue building momentum against Justin Fields and the Bears on Sunday.
NFL
Boston Herald

Ravens linebacker Justin Houston, and his son, not ready to stop at 100 sacks: ‘He’s going to work the crap out of me’

Justin Houston had made no secret of his zeal for reaching 100 career sacks, a milestone the Ravens linebacker achieved in the team’s loss to the Miami Dolphins. He collected the jersey of the quarterback he dropped, Jacoby Brissett, and made plans to frame it. But his son, Junior, allowed him little time to bask in the achievement.
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Houston's 100-sack milestone was a bright spot for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Justin Houston reached the 100-sack mark, then made good on his plan to ask for a keepsake from the opposing quarterback. “We switched jerseys after the game, so I was able to get the jersey,” the Baltimore linebacker said. Houston's sack was one of the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Logs another missed practice

Jackson (illness) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Shaffer adds that the Ravens are hoping that the quarterback can bounce back from his non-COVID-19-related illness in time to practice Friday. Earlier Thursday, offensive coordinator Greg Roman told Shaffer that Jackson was "feeling better," but following back-to-back missed sessions, the signal-caller will likely need to get back on the field Friday for the Ravens to be more comfortable that he'll be ready to go Sunday against the Bears.
NFL
Wbaltv.com

Rookie to rookie, Oweh says of Chicago's Fields: 'He has a superhero mentality'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens will count on its own rookie linebacker to take down the Chicago Bears' rookie quarterback. The Ravens have won 12 straight games against NFC opponents -- the longest current streak in the NFL against the opposing conference. The Ravens can run it to 13 straight games Sunday in Chicago, where they'll take the field as a seven-point favorite.
NFL
chatsports.com

The Ravens don’t believe in the ‘rookie wall’ and neither does Odafe Oweh

One of the many challenges first-year players face when making the transition from college to the pros is not only the grind itself, but the length of it. After playing no more than 12 games in the regular season with a maximum of 14 if they make it all the way to the national championship game, most rookies will be playing deep into December and hopefully January for the very first time in their lives.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Latavius Murray: Another limited practice session

Murray (ankle) remained limited at practice Thursday. After having logged back-to-back limited practices, Murray appears to have a decent chance to return to the Ravens backfield this weekend against the Bears. Unless he practices fully Friday, however, Murray figures to carry a Week 11 injury designation as the team's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday approaches.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens coach John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson ‘felt good’ Monday after missing Bears game with illness

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson “felt good” Monday after he was too sick to play in Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears. Jackson expected to play after he practiced without issue Friday, but his illness flared up Saturday before the team flew to Chicago. He woke up the next morning in no shape to perform, though he did travel to the stadium. His backup, Tyler Huntley, led the ...
NFL

