Dolphins' Byron Jones: Season-high stops

The Dolphins' defense allowed 17 points and 380 yards against the Jets on Sunday, but they also tallied two sacks and recovered a fumble en route to earning the win. Miami's turnover came on a peculiar play in which Brandon Jones strip-sacked Joe Flacco. Christian Wilkins scooped up the ball and ran for nine yards, but then he lost control and coughed it up again. Jevon Holland would ultimately recover the second loose ball and end the play immediately, rather than try to extend the return. Anyways, this defense isn't worth starting against the Panthers next week.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO