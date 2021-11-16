ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kool-Aid sold at Costco recalled because it may contain glass or metal

By Deb Kiner
Syracuse.com
 7 days ago
Kraft Heinz has recalled a Kool-Aid drink mix sold at Costco “due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very...

Syracuse.com

