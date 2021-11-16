Kool-Aid sold at Costco recalled because it may contain glass or metal
Kraft Heinz has recalled a Kool-Aid drink mix sold at Costco “due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very...www.syracuse.com
Kraft Heinz has recalled a Kool-Aid drink mix sold at Costco “due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very...www.syracuse.com
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0